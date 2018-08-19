Joe DiGenova: Process is underway declassifying documents

Former US Attorney for DC Joseph DiGenova is one of the smartest, most energetic, and clearest-thinking lawyers on the conservative side. He knows what he is talking about, and he doesn’t mince words. The video of him speaking for 12 minutes with Howie Carr on Carr’s Newsmax TV show, embedded below, is must-watch material, and well worth the twelve minutes it will take. The first thing that DiGenova does is bust wide open the Russia Collusion fantasy and re-frame the issue as a conspiracy against President Trump, a theory explaining the events of the past two years with far better evidence than the theory that President Trump is a pawn of Putin. But then he gets into explaining what is underway beneath the surface: the process of declassifying documents that implicate the cabal is underway, based on hints that DiGenova has picked up from his many contacts.

I would bet a substantial amount of money that Joe knows exactly what he is talking about. My assumption all along has been that President Trump has a strategy for countering the cabal and has been handing them rope with which to hang themselves once he exercises his authority to declassify information that has been so far kept from the public. The confident attitudes and body language we see from Trump defenders with access to classified material, people like Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, and Matt Gaetz, suggests that Joe’s scenario is very likely to play out. Watch and enjoy: Hat tip: Clarice Feldman