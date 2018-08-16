ISIS terrorist, posing as 'refugee,' captured in California

Omar Abdulsattar Ameen entered the U.S. posing as a refugee. In fact, he quickly returned to Iraq, and he and several other ISIS terrorists entered the town of Rawah in 2014 and murdered a local police officer. Ameen is also charged with planting IEDs and helping establish ISIS in Rawah.

An ISIS terrorist, wanted for murdering a police officer in Iraq, has been captured by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in Sacramento.

New York Post:

Ameen could face execution for the "organized killing by an armed group" according to Iraqi documents filed in U.S. federal court. Prosecutors say Ameen entered the U.S. under a refugee program, eventually settling in Sacramento, and attempted to gain legal status in the United States. He arrived in Turkey in 2012 and began applying to the U.S. for refugee status by claiming to be a victim of terrorism, according to a court document. He was granted refugee status in June 2014, but returned to Iraq to commit the slaying before traveling to the United States in November 2014, the document says.

That Ameen was able to enter the U.S. initially as a refugee is incredible. Even if he hadn't committed the murder at that point, according to the Justice Department release, he helped establish al-Qaeda in Iraq as well as ISIS.

Ameen, originally of Rawah, in the Anbar province of Iraq, fled Iraq following the alleged murder, and later settled in Sacramento as a purported refugee. It is alleged that Ameen's family supported and assisted the installation of al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) in Rawah, and that Ameen was a member of AQI and ISIS. It is also alleged that he participated in various activities in support of those terrorist organizations, including helping to plant improvised explosive devices, and committing the murder that is the subject of the extradition request. Ameen concealed his membership in those terrorist groups when he applied for refugee status, and later when he applied for a green card in the United States.

But we should allow in 100,000 more refugees because our vetting process is more than adequate, right?

The problem with advancing the argument that some terrorists are bound to "slip through the cracks" when it comes to our vetting procedures for refugees is that we just don't know. The government was oblivious to the threat Ameen posed, despite his family ties to terrorists and his membership in terrorist organizations. The Obama administration tried to speed up refugee admittances by slashing the time period for fully vetting a subject from 24 months to three. This guaranteed that an unknown number of Ameens are currently residing in the U.S., posing as refugees.

For the left, it's "nothing to see here, move along."