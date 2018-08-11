Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney goes from 'on the offensive' to just offensive

In an article for the City and State website on Wednesday titled "Sean Patrick Maloney Unleashes His Inner Bro," the Cold Spring Democrat was asked if he was worried that his campaign rhetoric would alienate Trump voters in his district if he doesn't win next month's attorney general primary and winds up running for re-election to Congress instead. He had used a metaphor in his TV ad about wielding a baseball bat to defend his same-sex-marriage [sic] family from "a group of men led by Donald Trump" who are "getting ready to tear this house apart."

Tampon man Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) has gone and done something gross again, this time using a string of four-letter words to describe President Trump's voters .

"I don't give a f--- what the Trump fans say," Maloney is quoted as responding. "That's not what this is about. This is about speaking from the heart. About a family I've built for 25 years that's in the crosshairs of these a-------. And doing something about it."

Well, what a lovely guy. Guess that war for free tampons in the congressional washroom really means something to him. Must be the hill he'd die on. A man's got to pick his battles. What we are seeing here is more of the same leftist contempt for President Trump's voters. They hate us. They really hate us. And that hate still boils at full blast despite sentiment like this going on on Twitter:

God made some of his children straight and he made some of them gay. Simple as that! Politics should have nothing to do with ur inherent orientation! Conservatives have welcomed Gay Republicans with open arms while Democrats have demonized them! Kinda says it all doesn’t it?! https://t.co/5wLs3WSeUu — ❌GuysForTrump❌ (@GaysForTrumpFL) April 23, 2018

...along with the broader Twitter #WalkAway movement, led by a gay man who became a Trump-supporter out of disgust at self-indulgent Democratic tantrums and behavior – such as, no doubt, Maloney's jackassery.

You really have to wonder what's going on with a guy like this. A look at his backstory offers clues.

First, he's in a strange electoral situation where he's decided to run for two offices at the same time – not just for his own congressional seat in New York, but for the office of New York's attorney general, which was vacated by the now busted Eric Schneiderman. He wants both offices, and some rivals have challenged him on that to get him out of their races. Apparently, he's seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary, and if that doesn't pan out among the large crop of Democrats running, well, then by his logic, he'll stick to keeping his congressional seat as a booby prize. The boobs are the voters.

He's running for the A.G. job in a crowded field of extremist Democrats, actually, so the double-dipping is just one of his problems. The problem that worries him in that bunch, according to this interview, is that he's not left-wing enough. The others are yelling just that as a means of unhorsing him. But instead of taking it manfully and looking like the adult in the room, he's decided to swing out, erratically, kind of like a deranged Joe Biden, whom he sort of physically resembles, as a means of topping them. He wants to be seen as the craziest Democrat in the room.

That would explain the potshots at Trump voters. Maloney's toilet-mouthed insults are really a bid by an embattled Democrat to inflate himself in the minds of Democrats whose votes he seeks, the way a pufferfish puffs up to attract a mate or chase off enemies.

This is a pathetic party, and Maloney is very much emblematic of it. These are the people who seek to be our rulers.