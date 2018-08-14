In Peter Strzok, Trump-haters have picked a truly repulsive martyr to their cause

Peter Strzok, a man who has spent his entire life working to help keep us and our nation safe, has been fired. He needs your help.

Just like his former boss (and co-conspirator), Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok has established a GoFundMe page to raise money for his anticipated legal issues lying ahead. Written in the third person, it states:

For the last year, Pete, his work, and his character have been the target of highly politicized attacks, including frequent slanderous statements from President Trump, who actively – and apparently successfully – pressured FBI officials to fire Pete. All funds raised on this GoFundMe will be put into a trust dedicated to covering Pete's hefty – and growing – legal costs and his lost income. The trust is being created and details about its management will be shared here as things progress. We also appreciate your help spreading the word about this GoFundMe by sharing this link: www.gofundme.com/peterstrzok Peter Strzok is a proud husband and father, a veteran of the U.S. Army and counterintelligence Special Agent who spent more than two decades in a job he loved at the FBI.

There's more, and if you can take it, you can read about what a swell fellow he is, though it doesn't explain his super-power to detect Trump-supporters by smell.

Of course, Trump-hatred is enough to drive the haters to support anyone. If reincarnated as an enemy of Trump, Caligula or Genghis Khan could probably raise hundreds of thousands. As of this writing, Strzok is closing in on a quarter-mill.

McCabe, a man known for his collection of exotic and expensive cars, has raised more than double that.

But in Strzok, the Trump-haters have chosen a repulsive man, and one who may well have criminal liability. His supporters may feel righteous right now, but he will not wear well. Some of his facial expressions and body movements during his public testimony lead me to believe that as a martyr, he will not age well, either.