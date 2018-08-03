If a conservative did what Snoop Dogg did, his career would be dead

Famous rapper Snoop Dogg shot President Trump in the head in his music video with minimal rebuke from leftists and Washington, D.C. elites.

When an ad for the second season of the Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg show appeared on my TV, it annoyed me. On the surface, one could think, "Who cares?" But folks, allowing Snoop Dogg to move forward happy-go-lucky with his career confirms the American left's and Deep State's racism and hypocrisy. It also says these deranged haters are committed to undermining Trump's agenda and removing him from office by any means necessary.

Okay, let's say fictional country recording artist Billy Willy shot Obama in his music video. It is safe to say Billy Willy would never work again. Black Lives Matter and the New Black Panthers would put contracts on Billy Willy's life. Anyone caught listening to Billy Willy's music or wearing his merchandise would be physically beaten. Fake news media would pounce upon any presenter or winner at the Country Music Awards who did not denounce Billy Willy. Cheered on by fake news media, a movement would be launched to intimidate Republican politicians and white Americans to distance themselves from country music, claiming that it is rooted in white racism.

Excitedly, CNN (fake news) would report learning via anonymous sources that Billy Willy is a member of the Tea Party, confirming that the Tea Party is really the modern version of the KKK.

Given the lack of serious leftists' outrage over Peter Fonda expressing his desire to see Trump's 12-year-old son turned over to pedophiles, Facebook and Twitter would be riddled with leftists expressing their desire to see abuses enacted upon Billy Willy's wife and kids.

After the sudden death of his career and hiding for years, a photo emerges of Billy Willy in a Walmart wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap. The cell phone photo goes viral, creating a fake news media firestorm. Leftists flood the airwaves, proclaiming that Willy wearing a "Trump" cap is proof that Trump and his supporters are racist. It also proves that "Make America Great Again" is code for racists' desire to turn back the clock on rights for women and minorities. Leftist pundits would launch the lie that all who wear "MAGA" caps desire to see cops shoot innocent blacks the same way Billy Willy shot Obama in his music video.

In confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats would ask, "Judge Kavanaugh, do you, does your wife, or does any member of your family have a Billy Willy song on his iPod?

My predicted fallout of Billy Willy mock shooting Obama in his music video is not an exaggeration. It is founded upon leftists' standard egregious tactics.

For eight years, mainstream media, Democrats, Hollywood, and even Republicans had a zero-tolerance policy on speaking badly about Obama. Even disagreeing with Obama was branded racist. I remember presidential candidate John McCain forbidding his staff to speak ill of Obama or use his middle name, "Hussein." McCain's campaign strategy to win the presidency was as absurd as getting into the boxing ring with heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and promising not to hit him.

Contrast fake news media's, social media's, Hollywood's, and Democrats' idolatrous worship of Obama with their no-holds-barred outspoken disdain for Trump. Insanely, the American left believes that hating Trump, his family, and his staff while seeking to block his agenda by any means necessary is the height of morality and patriotism.

Despite the American left's 24-7 attacks to distance Trump from his supporters, enthusiastic crowds of Americans are still packing arenas to express their love for Trump and what he has done for our country thus far. Meanwhile, fake news media remain steadfast in selling their lie that Trump is rapidly losing popularity. The truth is, the number of Americans who desire to see our country made great again far exceeds leftists who are against it.

So why isn't Snoop Dogg's career paying a price for him arrogantly instigating violence against our president? Shooting Obama in his music video would end Billy Willy's career in disgrace, sending him riding off into the big western sky sunset, never to be heard from again.

Snoop Dogg and his evil fellow leftist celebs, who are hell-bent on provoking violence on Trump, his family, his staff, and his "MAGA" cap-wearing supporters, should not continue getting away with it. We have the power to make these domestic terrorists' bank accounts and careers suffer.

I will not watch programming featuring Mr. Dogg, nor patronize advertisers employing him as their spokesperson.