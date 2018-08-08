I remember when we called them mobs

The pair barely had time to peruse the menu before people – apparently demonstrators – started jeering at them from other tables, Malik Joe, the Green Eggs Cafe's manager, told The Washington Post.

A few days ago, we were told that "protesters" interrupted Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. This is what happened :

Outside their window, they could see a large group of protesters approaching the restaurant, flanked by police. "At first, I thought it was a vegan protest," Mr Joe said. At that point, he was unaware of the controversy that surrounded the people who'd walked into his restaurant on 13th Street. The protesters "were screaming at one guy sitting in the window and I looked and he was laughing...the protesters were screaming 'white supremacist' and something about immigrants." Mr Joe said the protesters also flung food and objects.

And there you have it: the modern protest. We target those we disagree with, call them names, and then interrupt their dinner.

According to a quick dictionary check, a mob is a large crowd of people, especially one that is disorderly and intent on causing trouble or violence.

In other words, a mob is not a group of people having a serious disagreement over policy. A mob is not into seriousness, but rather causing trouble. A mob wants to punch your face rather than hear your opinion.

We call on the media to call this a mob, not a protest.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.