August 12, 2018

How tell the difference between a racist and a social justice warrior

By Thomas Lifson

Are you guilty of microaggressions? Or are you just woke?  Life gets confusing when people in positions of prestige and authority – college presidents and professors, media, and Democrat politicians – denigrate some races on a routine basis. Fortunately, an academic – a sociologist! – has stepped up with a footnoted guide to tell you whether something is racist or just woke.

Bradley Campbell, PhD, teaches at Cal State Los Angeles, and has some very interesting-looking publications.

As a PhD in Sociology myself, I suspect he gets lonely if he attends any meetings of the American Sociological Association, a professional organization I dropped out of decades ago, when it  went off the rails into extreme leftism.

Here is his handy-dandy guide.

 

 

Call it a guide for the perplexed.

Hat tip: Ace of Spades

