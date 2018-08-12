How tell the difference between a racist and a social justice warrior

Are you guilty of microaggressions? Or are you just woke? Life gets confusing when people in positions of prestige and authority – college presidents and professors, media, and Democrat politicians – denigrate some races on a routine basis. Fortunately, an academic – a sociologist! – has stepped up with a footnoted guide to tell you whether something is racist or just woke. Bradley Campbell, PhD, teaches at Cal State Los Angeles, and has some very interesting-looking publications.

As a PhD in Sociology myself, I suspect he gets lonely if he attends any meetings of the American Sociological Association, a professional organization I dropped out of decades ago, when it went off the rails into extreme leftism. Here is his handy-dandy guide. If you've read all the Vox explainers but are still having trouble distinguishing racist microaggressions from woke social justice talk, this cheat sheet might help. pic.twitter.com/Iijf4hF8fy — Bradley Campbell (@CampbellSocProf) August 10, 2018 Call it a guide for the perplexed. Hat tip: Ace of Spades