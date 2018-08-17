Hey, Sarah Jeong! How racist is a black candidate in Detroit who says 'don't vote for the ching-chong'?

In Michigan's state Senate race, Democrat Rep. Bettie Cook Scott had the perfect vote-getting pitch in her primary race against fellow Democrat, Rep. Stephanie Chang: " Don't vote for the ching-chong ."

Scott is alleged to have referred to Chang as "ching-chang" and "the ching-chong" to multiple voters outside polling precincts during last Tuesday's election. She's also said to have called one of Chang's campaign volunteers an "immigrant," saying "you don't belong here" and "I want you out of my country." Chang and Scott were running in the Democratic primary for state Sen. District 1. Chang won the election with 49 percent of the vote; Scott came in third with 11 percent of the vote.

What a charmer, and such a perfect Democrat. She's since been forced to apologize. Yet what she said is perfectly in line with left-think.

Wasn't it just two weeks ago that we learned that "oppressed" people are incapable of racism? That's what leftists argued in their insanely illogical bid to justify the New York Times' decision to hire Sarah Jeong as a voice-of-the-paper editorial writer for technology, after several years of anti-white racist tweets were unearthed, calling for, as Andrew Sullivan listed:

... language that wishes an entire race could be wiped off the face of the earth: "#cancelwhitepeople." Or: "White people have stopped breeding. you'll all go extinct soon. that was my plan all along." One simple rule I have about describing groups of human beings is that I try not to use a term that equates them with animals. Jeong apparently has no problem doing so. Speaking of animals, here's another gem: "Dumbass f------ white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs p------ on fire hydrants." Or you could describe an entire race as subhuman: "Are white people genetically disposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins." And then there's this simple expression of the pleasure that comes with hatred: "oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men." I love that completely meretricious "old" to demean them still further. And that actual feeling: joy at cruelty!

Jeong got a pass for this because only whites are capable of racism, see.



Sarah Jeong. Image from XOXO Festival via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

The left went hog wild with that "logic" in the pages of Vox, Splinter, and academically plummy publications. "Racism is a problem of White Elites," Vox summed up.

Here's a choice tweet from Vox's Zack Beauchamp:

A lot of people on the internet today confusing the expressive way anti-racists and minorities talk about "white people" with actual race-based hatred, for some unfathomable reason — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) August 2, 2018

After all, they're oppressed. They're an "elect," as Sullivan put it. Anyone who's not white can spew hatred and venom toward other races to his heart's content because it's racism that's not racism-racism, or something. Tucker Carlson has a pretty good monologue on that logic.

Now Scott has taken the left's Sarah Jeong Doctrine about racism to its logical conclusion – and brought it in for a landing on Jeong's own Asian-American community.

"Don't vote for the ching-chong." What a slogan the left can be proud of.

Scott, to her credit, has apologized. Jeong, not so much.