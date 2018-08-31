Head of Calif Dem Party foolishly asks people to choose between party loyalty and In-N-Out Burgers

California's far-left progressives dominate the Democratic Party and love to ban things. Foie gras, plastic straws, and large containers of sugary soda are examples of food- and beverage-related matters. But asking Californians to forgo In-N-Out Burgers is a bridge too far.

Trump Derangement Syndrome blows up in the face of Democrats, once again.

Late Wednesday night, Eric Baumann, chair of the California Democratic Party, read an article in Los Angeles Magazine informing him that In-N-Out Burger had donated $25,000 to California's Republican Party. He tweeted out a call for a boycott:

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

After all, everyone knows that supporting Republicans is a death penalty offense for any business. Because every decent person should hate, hate, hate Republicans and anyone who supports them.

It didn't take long for this hate-fest to backfire. In its first report a few hours later on the call for a boycott, the Sacramento Bee's Angela Hart noted:

In addition to its $25,000 this week, it [In-N-Out] donated $30,000 to the GOP in 2017 and $30,000 in 2016. It has also contributed to the California pro-business political action committee, "Californians for Jobs & A Strong Economy," which helps elect moderate Democrats. Most recently, it gave the PAC $80,000 in 2017.

As reactions mounted, later in the day, the Bee's Erika D. Smith cautioned (and mocked) Democrats:

As we edge ever closer to the oh-so-important midterm elections, the last thing Democrats need is to enlist more people who are willing to boycott or protest, but not vote. ... It apparently doesn't matter that In-N-Out also donated $80,000 to a political action committee that supports moderate Democrats. Or that donating to conservative causes is nothing new for the Christian family that owns the Irvine-based fast-food chain. Last year, they contributed $30,000 to Republicans and another $30,000 the year before that. BOYCOTT, WE MUST! Well, the state party's communications director, John Vigna, told the Los Angeles Times that it's not an official boycott. But the Twittersphere is the Twittersphere and, for some, the boycott is still on.

The Los Angeles Times that evening also noted the backfire:

Democratic leader's call for In-N-Out Burger boycott meets its own resistance Anthony Grigore is a Democrat. But as he waited Thursday at an In-N-Out Burger in El Segundo for his meal, Grigore made it clear party loyalty would only go so far. ... "Eating at In-N-Out is such a standard thing to do across California," Grigore said, dismissing the boycott idea as a bit silly. California has emerged as the center of the Democratic resistance since President Trump took office. But this activism might meet its match when it comes to In-N-Out, a California institution that some hold with the same level of esteem as the Golden Gate Bridge and Joshua Tree.

One of many, many things I love about In-N-Out Burger is that its restaurants seem to always attract a veritable cross-section of the ethnic groups here, mostly families. Plenty of Asians (although relatively few from India, where Hindus are not supposed to eat beef), plenty of Hispanics, and plenty of blacks. Everyone happy to be chowing down on those tasty burgers, everyone living and eating in harmony.

Republican candidate for governor John Cox tweeted out a challenge to his high-living Democrat opponent:

There’s nothing more Californian than In-N-Out Burger. Great lunch today in #Fresno. If .@GavinNewsom is nervous debating me on CA issues - maybe a friendly Double Double vs Caviar joust? pic.twitter.com/pEHqhb8jD3 — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) August 30, 2018



Legend has it that the company uses this presentation of its burgers because it looks like smiles. (Photo credit: Jeff Poskanzer.)

Another thing that I love about In-N-Out that is apparently of no concern to the Democratic Party's chair: It pays and treats its employees very well. Hourly employees receive more per hour than competitors pay and are chosen for their ability to handle service with courtesy and a smile – part of what makes going there so enjoyable. Their managers are promoted from within, and restaurant industry gossip has it that the manager of an In-N-Out store who started on a cash register or grill with a high school diploma earns well into six figures for keeping the restaurant spotless, efficient, and friendly. It is well known as a great place for a teen to work, too.

The Chick-fil-A boycott has flopped spectacularly, as will this effort.

I want readers to know that such is my devotion to reporting that I will heading to In-N-Out today to check on the crowds – and incidentally eat a Double-Double Burger (two patties, two slices of cheese) protein style (lettuce substituted for the bun). It's one of those off-the-menu "secret" items that everyone knows about. No sacrifice too great!

It's a clear case of Love (for In-N-Out Burgers) Trumping Hate (of Trump).