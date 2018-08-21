GOP hanging Keith Ellison’s #MeToo problem around the necks of Dem House candidates in Minnesota

Control of the House of Representatives next term may well hinge on Minnesota, where the GOP has a rare opportunity to pick-up some seats. Minnesota Democrats have just chosen to embrace Keith Ellison, the nation’s first Muslim Congressman, former acolyte of Louis Farrakhan, and DNC Deputy chairman, even in the face of credible and corroborated accusations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend. The DFL (Democratic Framer Labor Party – the state’s version of the national Democrats) voters primary and the party regulars meeting in convention both endorsed Ellison as their candidate for statewide office as attorney general. Now they are stuck with him. This implicit rebuke of the #MeToo movement should cost them dearly, if the GOP plays its card skillfully. And we have seen the first sign that the “stupid party” has wised up. This ad from the Congressional Leadership Fund SuperPAC targets the state’s Second Congressional District, where one-term incumbent Republican former talk show host Jason Lewis faces Democrat Angie Craig, whom he narrowly defeated in the 2016 election.

Minnesota is notable for a very high percentage of women, including mothers, in the workforce, and is generally in the progressive camp, so this issue could resonate with voters in the Second District, that includes southern suburbs of the Twin Cities, and also some rural territory, including the very liberal college town of Northfield, home to Carleton and St. Olaf Colleges. The same approach could well apply to the three other swing districts. At the root of this is the Democrats’ attachment to identity politics, and the consequent necessity to rank identity groups when inevitable clashes in the interests of groups surface. The DFL has chosen Muslims and African-Americans over women, and the Republicans have every incentive to make this choice evident to the state’s voters. In the event Minnesota makes the difference in keeping a GOP majority, stand by for accusations of racism and Islamophobia.