Democrats lose their last talking point against the Trump boom, with wages set to soar

Well, turns out that last miserable talking point, that one they hoped to use to turn America blue at the midterms, is about to go out the window.

For the Democrats, the booming Trump economy has always been a nightmare. The tax cut was derided as a ' scam .' The company bonuses that came of it in the hands of workers were just ' crumbs .' The jobs boom was blasted as ' reckless .' And the biggest silk purse attempted from this sow's ear of arguments has been the claim that 'wages are stagnant.' The Democrats' socialist 'it girl,' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, made a valiant effort to use that ' narrative ' in her calls for 'a living wage.'

Here's the final blow from the New York Post:

Workers will finally be bringing home the bacon — salaries are about to break out of a decade-long slump. US professionals nationwide will soon be taking home their biggest paychecks, as the tightening labor market and economic recovery will spur companies to confidently raise salaries and pay bigger bonuses, according to a new study by Willis Towers Watson Data Services. “Employers tend to pay more when they feel confident about the future,” said Murray Gunn, an analyst at Elliott Wave International. “This survey certainly reflects an ebullient mood among business leaders.” Employers haven’t paid an increase like this since 2008, when the financial crisis torpedoed company coffers.

Since 2008? You know, the year Obama got elected?

That's a lot of years with stagnant wages, given that Obama lasted eight years in office.

And more to the point, it identifies the party responsible for all those stagnant wages.

Because up until now, Democrats have been yelling and yelling about stagnant wages as the reason for voters to reject Republicans and President Trump. Get a load of what so many of them have been saying:

You can see the left has beat this point like a rented mule.

The reality is, now wages are going up, and that can be explained by something entirely foreign to Democrats: Free market economics. Basically, when you have jobs up, which is what President Trump has accomplished through tax cuts and deregulation, you have businesses with more cash to hire people and give them bonuses instead. Instead of sending more money to Obama's many, many bureaucrats, what we see now is money going to workers instead. And with unemployment sliding into the 3% and 4% range, which is what we have now (San Diego, for one, has 3.2% unemployment), it starts getting harder to find workers. What do employers do when they want to find more workers, and when they want to keep the ones they have? They raise wages to compete for workers, and best their competition for the best workers they can find.

That's the knock-on effect (and note that it didn't take long following those tax cuts) that shows the biggest worker paycheck increase since the pre-Obama days.

Sorry, Dems. You've just lost your last talking point. Think workers are going to embrace more of that socialism you're offering them in place of these paycheck raises now? Be prepared for a surprise.

Image credit: John Lambertson Pearson, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0