Democrats: Be careful what you ask for

My guess is that they are trying to make it difficult for many Republicans to continue their support. They may also be hoping that a committee of wise GOP men walks over to the Oval Office and tell the President that it's over, i.e. Nixon 1974!

We are watching the political equivalent of a blitz against President Trump. In other words, they are throwing everything that they have at him.

A good example of this thinking may be Thursday's editorial in the Dallas Morning News:

At some point, we won't be alone in pointing out that the chaos Trump seems to relish creating is actually swamping his presidency.

Time will tell where all of this goes, but I think that Democrats are the ones who may end up losing big time.

Be careful, Democrats, and remember what happened after that famous recording in the bus was introduced during the 2016 election.

Wonder how many outraged and indignant Democrat women predicted what would happen? My guess is that none of them did.

First, Donald Trump was elected president of the U.S. by many women who were willing to look beyond the character issue.

More importantly, the biggest casualties were Democrats:

a) Harvey Weinstein, the big friend of the Clintons and Obamas, was brought down, and there is apparently more coming, because of the new standards of "Me-too";

b) Senator Al Franken, a big hero of the left, is now out of the politics; and,

c) Keith Ellison may be out of a job, too. Even the DNC is apparently "distancing" itself from the Ellison story.

Now, they allegedly want to go after the Trump Foundation and the family.

Do they really want to throw the books at the Foundation and the family members? My guess is that the Clintons would rather not see that because they have a Foundation in New York, too.

So be careful, Democrats. You may get what you want!

