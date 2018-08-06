Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes thinks violence about Sen. Rand Paul is a good joking matter

Kentucky Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes has gone off the deep end with her revolting joke at a speech about how Kentucky GOP senator Rand Paul "can be beaten." According to the Daily Caller :

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes reportedly joked on Friday that Rand Paul "can be beaten," referring to the 2017 assault on the Kentucky senator by a neighbor. Grimes, a Democrat who could be running for the state's governorship in 2019, made the comments at a Kentucky Fancy Farm Picnic, an event the state's candidates for office often use to begin their campaigns for election.

Does she joke about how Rep. Steve Scalise "can be shot," too? Does she joke about how university establishments under Antifa can be "burned"? Does she do stand-up about how Trump supporters "can be egged"?

That's the low scope of her supposed "joke" about Paul, who was the victim of a real assault from a crazed lunatic neighbor, likely for political differences, and then, when he found himself defending his acts in court, put out the bogus-sounding story about it being a matter of stray lawn clippings. Yeah, sure.

The creep broke several of Paul's ribs (and don't think that isn't painful), damaged his lungs, and made it difficult to breathe without pain. Paul was seen walking with crutches. The attacker then got off with a tiny 30-day jail sentence and some crap community service for his brutal, violent assault – a travesty of justice if there ever was one, given the extent of Paul's injuries. Apparently, Grimes thought it was all so funny.

It goes to show the coarsening of sensibilities visible on the left, given that leftists think violence is now OK, so long as it's violence against Republicans. The "nonviolent" mantra they've been shilling for years has gone out the window. Don't try this if you're a not a well connected white doctor, however, and your target is not a Republican.

Seriously, Republicans and their supporters have been targets of amazing assaults from leftists in the era of Trump. There was Scalise with the gun attack, and last year, there were three attacks on other GOP congressmen, as well as 27 credible violent threats. We know that Rep. Devin Nunes has been subject to stalking since then. We know about the attacks on GOP women. There's a pervasive atmosphere of violence and the condoning of violence against Republicans.

Grimes doesn't seem to think that's a problem, and what's more, she's no lunatic leftist; she's pretty much in the Democratic mainstream, more moderate than most of them as a claimed NRA member. Her Wikipedia page signals she's a likely candidate for governor in 2019, and she won state office as secretary of state.

But put her in front of her fellow pols, and she cracks the funniest joke she can come up with, which is to joke about the violent assault on Sen. Rand Paul. Will she joke like that if a Democrat gets attacked? Does she joke like that around Rep. Gabby Giffords? Maybe there'd be fewer such assaults if Democrats didn't make such events such figures of fun.

Image credit: DonkeyHotey via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.