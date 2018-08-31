Dem rep threatens immigration agents: 'You will not be safe'

Charming fellow.

Fox News:

Gallego's comments go beyond those of other Democrats, even those who've called for confronting Trump administration officials in public over immigration policies.

Chris Crane, the president of the National ICE Council, which represents thousands of ICE employees, accused Gallego of inciting violence against them as they "enforce the nation's laws and keep our communities safe."

"It should be frightening to every American that a sitting member of Congress would threaten the safety of any person and their family, and incite the public to take acts of violence against them, let alone the lives of those whose job it is to protect us and keep us safe," Crane said in a statement.

Gallego, in a statement to Fox News, attempted to clarify his remarks.

"Government officials who violate the law or the constitution will not be immune to legal consequences," Gallego said Thursday. "They will eventually be held accountable for their actions, even if the Trump administration is refusing to do so."

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not return a request for comment. There have been growing calls from Democrats in recent months to abolish the agency.