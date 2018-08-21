Deep State preparing to throw Brennan under the bus?

James Clapper, former DNI, avers that former CIA head mobster director John Brennan's language against President Trump has become a problem. "John and his rhetoric have become ... an issue in and of itself. [He] is subtle like a freight train," Clapper said. This likely signals that the Deep State has decided that Brennan's big mouth is more liability than asset. To avoid tipping their hand, they aren't going to throw him under the bus; rather, they will let him choke on his own tongue.

Brennan, as a one-man vanguard of the proletariat, seems bent on stirring up insurrection, and his nastiness went too far for those cautious snakes. They want to replace Trump via constitutional means if possible, to enhance their legitimacy and reduce problems later on. Tiresome thinking, that. Perhaps half the country expects the Deep State, eventually, to openly take over the legitimate government of the United States and establish martial law, masking the intent of permanent dictatorship behind storms of words on the mainstream media. This, many believe, was Obama's original plan until he thought he could pass the baton to Hillary and let her weather the storm of opprobrium. Hillary was fine with this as long as she finally got to be boss. In this understanding of the shenanigans going on behind the scenes at the close of the Obama years, the Deep State's going to have big – real big, hugely big – problems no matter what, when members finally take off the mask and their intentions can no longer be doubted. So keep on flapping your jaws, Brennan. You're fooling only the space cadets and airheads of the left, people such as the econ degree girl and the wannabe Indian woman and that pair of old-model robots, one chocolate and one vanilla, whose memory circuits are about burned out. People like that. You can impress them. They're easily impressed. Brennan and his hate-America gang will never have any legitimacy with us. Jack Rail is a frequent contributor to American Thinker. Communicate with him at caktusjakk@gmail.com.