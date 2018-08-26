Creepy Hollywood finds a new way to corrupt even Sesame Street

Apparently, they've found a way to corrupt even Sesame Street, the beloved muppet show associated with most kids' childhood.

Does Hollywood ever do anything anymore that is not corrupt, filthy and disgusting?

According to the Daily Mail:

Sesame Street has taken legal action over the obscene new puppet movie The Happytime Murders. The producers of the children's TV show, filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Thursday, claiming that the promotion of the R-rated film makes unauthorized use of the Sesame Street mark with the tagline, No Sesame. All Street. The lawsuit states: 'The threat of irreparable injury posed to Sesame's mark and brand cannot be overstated.' Sesame Workshop say it is not made clear in the trailer and in promotional social media posts that they were not involved in the movie, which features puppet characters snorting drugs, committing murder, working as prostitutes, swearing, gambling and engaging in obscene sex scenes.

Oh, yuck. Oh, how gross. And in the Hollywood production company's press statements, it says it's only sorry the humorless Sesame Street outfit, which is busy suing them, is unwilling to "share the fun."

Other news accounts report that the new pervert muppet movie is an effort to replicate the satire in Team America, another puppet movie. But that doesn't hold water, given that the targets of that excellent flick were self-absorbed Hollywood bigs. The target here is charming little muppets, made into dope addicts, perverts, hookers and killers. Satire? Doesn't work. For good satire, you need a self-important target.

Which raises questions as to why Hollywood is incapable of doing credible satire, or for that matter, wholesome material that isn't full of its usual corruption and filth. Why can't they do movies that have good plots, credible characters, decent values and no cuss words or nudity? It's just too hard for them, which is why they glom onto anything they can. It's rather sad to see muppet creator Jim Henson's son in the midst of this garbage. What's he trying to do, dirty up the legacy of his old man, the better to cut him down a peg and look better in comparison? It's not good.

One can only hope that Sesame Street prevails in its lawsuit and at least manages to distance the whole corrupt pile from its own estimable brand.