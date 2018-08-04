Cory Booker claims he didn’t read the anti-Israel sign that he allowed himself to be photographed holding

The professionally printed sign reads, “From Palestine to Mexico all the walls have got to go.”

Senator Cory Booker, who is one of the Democrats contending for his party’s 2020 nomination for president, is pleading political negligence, claiming that he didn’t bother to read a sign that he allowed himself to be photographed holding. Booker, who has raised considerable money from pro-Israel Jewish groups, apparently got carried away with intersectional enthusiasm at the Netroots Nation confab, and was unable to get a clue from the t-shirt on the woman standing next to him that proclaimed Palestine’s virtue in the realm of “feminist/queer refugee racial justice” that he might be endorsing a radical point of view.

Senator Booker has a long record of phoniness, going back to the start if his political career when he pretended to live in public housing. Now, he is trying to cultivate the far left of the Democratic Party, which hates Israel, while maintaining his ability to raise money from Jewish donors to the party, some of whom still are attached to the notion of the survival of Israel. Even morons realize that without walls to protect it, Israel would suffer wave upon wave of terror from its neighbors Hamas and Hezb’allah, not to mention the ISIS troops operating in Syria.

. @CoryBooker @SenBooker it's not funny when you hang out with a group dedicated to Israel's destruction and carry a sign that is part of the "intersectional" attempt to delegitimize Israel pic.twitter.com/9dv7pU9tlv

The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, according to a Tablet exposé , is the “American umbrella group of the BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement” and has funneled its money toward Islamic terror groups like Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

As Aaron Bandler points out at Jewish Journal , that slogan was crafted by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and “standing next to Booker on his left is Leah Muskin-Pirret, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights’ government associate.”

Excited to be here at Netroots Nation talking with progressives like Sen. Cory Booker about our shared commitment to freedom, justice, and equality for all people. #NN18 pic.twitter.com/ljswLmv32w

The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, according to a Tablet exposé, is the "American umbrella group of the BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement" and has funneled its money toward Islamic terror groups like Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights has also celebrated convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh: