Child-catchers: A feature, not a bug, in socialist Norway

Socialists, such as Bernie Sanders, these days heap a lot of praise on the heavily socialized Scandinavian states as their model for remaking the U.S.. Anything to separate themselves from the horrors of socialist Venezuela, where hunger, torture, and ruin are the visibly obvious result. So now we move to Norway, where a little-noticed godawful effect of socialism has showed up, in a long investigative report from the BBC from earlier this month, headlined 'Norway's Hidden Scandal.'

The UN rates Norway one of the best countries for a child to grow up in. And yet too many children, according to a large number of Norwegian experts, are taken into care without good reason. The conviction of a top psychiatrist in the child protection system for downloading child abuse images is now raising further serious questions. What it describes is an all-powerful state, that, in the name of 'protecting the children,' can pretty much take away a parent's kids for anything. Social service workers, who are armed with the power of the state, can cobble together a case for child neglect based on a messy home, 'no natural flow to the interaction' between a mother and daughter (cripes, they're Norwegians, we expect to be standoffish, and more to the point, how subjective is that?), or buying post-Christmas clearance junk as a sign of inadequate care. It's about as Orwellian as it can get, in the logic of the Child Protective Service workers, who as a socialist solution, maintain the socialist aim of forcing the kids to be raised by the state. Apparently it happens a lot, and Norwegian families are pretty broken. It all goes in line with the disrespect for life you see in these socialist republics. We know that Sweden embarked on a socialist eugenics program, and Iceland eliminated its Down Syndrome babies ... by killing them. Nearby, in Belgium and Netherlands, people get euthanized whether they want it or not. No wonder these people don't form families. Marriage is at a very low rate in the Scandinavian countries, and well, these kind of overbearing acts of state raise the possibility that this is one of the reasons why. It's well worth it to read the long BBC investigative report, because some of that awful stuff happens here as well, as Richard Wexler's National Coalition for Child Protection Reform very carefully documents. The state is no place to raise kids. Unfortunately, under socialism, it happens a lot, because the state is what socialism is. Maybe that ought to be enough to throw out the socialism-is-fine in Scandinavia argument the Bernie Millennials have been claiming is such a fine part of their agenda. Image Credit: MadameSillyFace, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0