Chicago celebrates new 'Barack Obama Day' holiday weekend with four dead and dozens shot

A series of shootings took place in Chicago this weekend, leaving four people dead and at least 40 injured in a burst of gun violence over a seven-hour period from around midnight Saturday to early Sunday morning, according to city police officials.

The shootings were "both random and targeted," Chicago Police Department patrol division chief Fred Waller told reporters, Reuters reports. Waller added that most of the shootings were related to gang activity.

According to police, gunmen attacked multiple gatherings late Saturday [Obama Day itself –T.L.] night, including a block party and a reception following a funeral. Many of the incidents occurred on Chicago's West Side, where 25 people were injured by gunfire. The youngest was an 11-year-old boy, the Chicago Tribune reports.