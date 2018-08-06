Chicago celebrates new 'Barack Obama Day' holiday weekend with four dead and dozens shot
Saturday, August 4 marked the first ever celebration of a brand new State of Illinois holiday, Barack Obama Day,[i] and Chicagoans commemorated the event in the way they know best: gang shootings.
The latest head count, as of two hours prior to this writing, is 4 dead, 40 injured:
A series of shootings took place in Chicago this weekend, leaving four people dead and at least 40 injured in a burst of gun violence over a seven-hour period from around midnight Saturday to early Sunday morning, according to city police officials.
The shootings were "both random and targeted," Chicago Police Department patrol division chief Fred Waller told reporters, Reuters reports. Waller added that most of the shootings were related to gang activity.
According to police, gunmen attacked multiple gatherings late Saturday [Obama Day itself –T.L.] night, including a block party and a reception following a funeral. Many of the incidents occurred on Chicago's West Side, where 25 people were injured by gunfire. The youngest was an 11-year-old boy, the Chicago Tribune reports.
So far, no comments from the holiday honoree himself, from his new mansion in Washington, D.C.
[i] Not to be confused with Obama Day, a holiday celebrated in Kenya in November 2008, following the election of Barack Hussein Obama as president of the United States.
Image credit: Lacrossewi via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.
