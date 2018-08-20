Chelsea Clinton tries to worm her way out of her abortion claims, in Twitter exchange with Dinesh D'Souza

Hi Dinesh- not what I said. Foremost, protecting reproductive health rights protects women’s human rights & health. From 1973-1985, American women’s deaths from abortion declined 5-fold. Reproductive rights are also about women’s economic rights and agency. Not the same as below. https://t.co/VJsBflDyMb

Get a load of that denial. Instead of restating her views, which are here, specifically claiming that abortion is a great thing because it added $3.5 trillion to our economy, she changes her argument to the banal talking points of the rabid left about abortion a matter of 'health' (which is revolting, given that in an abortion, an actual live baby gets chopped up, snuffed out, and sold for spare parts), a misleading claim about American women's deaths from abortion declining five-fold (Chile, which has no abortion on demand, saw a massive decline in maternal mortality when it banned abortion), and a skirting of the issue with the pious lawyerspeak claim about 'economic rights and agency.'

No, what she really said was $3.5 trillion. What she said is this:

“Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access right, because these are not the same thing, if you care about social justice or economic justice, agency — you have to care about this. “It is not a disconnected fact — to address this t-shirt of 1973 — that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy. Right? “The net, new entrance of women — that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.” “So, I think, whatever it is that people say they care about, I think that you can connect to this issue. “Of course, I would hope that they would care about our equal rights and dignity to make our own choices – but, if that is not sufficiently persuasive, hopefully, come some of these other arguments that you’ve expressed so beautifully, will be.”

Score one for Dinesh D'Souza, who heard her right the first time.

She's obviously trying to dissociate herself from that, and from headlines like this, this, this and this. Leave it up to a leftist to try to worm her way out consequences for stating her hideous ideas. Cat's out of the bag, Chels.

Image from Youtube screenshot