Can’t wait for the next NY Times editorial board meeting

In a departure from reporting the news, this past week the Gray Lady became the news, stepping in a big steaming pile of controversy over their hiring of Sarah Jeong for their editorial board.

The Gray Lady, also known as the New York Times, is the “paper of record” for the smart set in America. News rooms from CNN to MSNBC follow the lead of the Times in preparing their daily news reports.

She is a technology writer who few ever heard of until hired by the Times. Not as a mere writer but as one of eleven on the editorial board whose, “Primary responsibility is to write The Times’s editorials, which represent the voice of the board, its editor and the publisher.”

Photo credit: Janne Räkköläinen va Flickr

Just as the print New York Times is archived for the ages, in digital or microfilm format, so are the musings and tweets of Ms. Jeong. Within hours of her being hired, her tweet history came to light, dozens of racist anti-white tweets. Here’s a sampling.

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” she wrote in one. “White people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” she wrote in another. “#CancelWhitePeople,” another said.

How will her white hatred go over at her first editorial board meeting? Take a look at the current NY Times editorial board. Of eleven members, eight are white, and five could be characterized as “old white men” to whom Ms. Jeong enjoys being cruel.

What fun it would be to be a fly on the wall in her first board meeting. Will she be the one to apologize? Or will the eight white board members apologize for being white, embarrassed over their “white privilege”?

Such apologies are the rage among the enlightened left. In Australia, nurses and midwives are now required to acknowledge their white privilege before treating patients. Will the white editorialists at the NY Times now issue a “white privilege disclaimer” at the beginning of their editorials?

How ironic that Roseanne Barr lost her job after one racist tweet. Or a writer hired by the NY Times, Quinn Norton, who was fired just hours after being hired based on old tweets and retweets slurring blacks and gays.

Good thing Ms. Jeong didn’t disparage black, gays, Muslims, or any other protected group in any of her tweets, otherwise she would already be out of a job. Instead she attacked whites and men, two groups, that the left can demean and belittle with impunity and without consequence.

In fact, it’s virtuous to express racism toward whites or sexism toward men, worthy of praise and defense. The NY Times stands by their newest hire, racist tweets and all.

So be it. As a corporation, they can hire whoever they want. Even a vile racist. What a fun first-time meeting she will have with the editorial board. But since they are the ones that hired Ms. Jeong, she will likely be welcomed with open arms, a kindred spirit in the war against white privilege.

If the board really believes that, then all the white board members should resign, to be replaced by other Ms. Jeongs, racists of color like April Ryan or else Michelle Wolf. The NY Times should live by their ethical standards. Fat chance of that ever happening.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.