Bye, Iowa: Elizabeth Warren dismisses illegal's murder of Mollie Tibbetts, says 'real problems' are family separations

Commenting on the totally preventable murder of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts by an illegal alien who should have been thrown out years ago, the Massachusetts Democrat decided we were all making a big deal out of a nothingburger, so she would put it all in perspective for us :

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, brimming with big ambitions about being the "first female president" and currently the Democratic frontrunner for 2020, has really stepped in it for the coming kickoff in Iowa.

I'm so sorry for the family here and I know this is hard not only for the family but for the people in her community, the people throughout Iowa. But one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are. Last month, I went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers. I met with those mothers who had been lied to, who didn't know where their children were, who hadn't had a chance to talk to their children. And there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children. I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat and I don't think mamas and babies are the place we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer.

Did she really think we'd all like to change the topic to family separations of illegals caught breaking into the country illegally and their inconveniences while we've got another callous, brutal illegal alien murder of an innocent college student in front of us? Did she really think we wanted more images of crying toddlers, feeling a little rough after just crossing 1,000 miles of Mexican badlands in the tender hands of human smuggling cartels? And American citizen Mollie Tibbetts – err, "a girl in Iowa" – is reduced to nothing but a "sorry, but"? Note that Warren thinks it's an issue of concern only to Iowa and not the rest of us, though that rather sticks out, given her presidential ambitions. Iowa, see, is just so unimportant and unworthy of comment, unlike the inconveniences of illegals crossing illegally.

Considering its leading role in the 2020 election, which makes Warren's remarks a little mind-boggling for their political stupidity, Iowa can do a lot of things to your dreams, Liz. Every politician out there has a weathervane for Iowa. Apparently not Liz Warren.

It not only shows how unsavvy she is about her own political interests, but also shows how callous the left is with regard to the concerns of ordinary Americans and their need for answers on why illegals are here.

For Warren, the Democrat narrative, not the sentiment of the people right now, even if they are in New Hampshire or Iowa, is most important. That narrative, about family separations, that they've made so much political hay on, is paramount. Never mind Mollie. Let's switch back to family separations so President Trump's Cabinet officials can be run out of restaurants and Time magazine can cook up more fake Photoshops for its covers. Nothing better for making Democrats happy.

Warren is not the only idiot on the left trying to change the topic. This Democratic strategist here is trying to change the topic to "toxic masculinity" (I think she means "machismo," but that would be racist.) An AP correspondent joked about Mollie's death as Trump rally fodder. This MSNBC commentator dismissed her death as unimportant because she was "a girl from Iowa" instead of a person with a name. Stephen King made a jackass of himself, too, saying that since some worse murderers have been American, illegal murderers deserve a pass. One free murder, or something.

They're all just trying to change the topic. Why is that? Because the reason we have 12 million or as many as 30 million illegals in this country is because of the Democrats' open borders and illegals-first policies, all in the name of building a loyal indigent voter base from the sort of people who vote Chavista back in their home countries.

They aren't interested in Mollie, who's nothing but an interruption to their narrative and agenda. They are trying to change the subject because Mollie is a problem for them.

Rest assured: if the 24-year-old murderer (brought here at age 8 by his family) who killed her had gotten separated from his family forever, as Warren laments, it would have been a good thing. Instead, Mollie Tibbetts got separated. So did Kate Steinle. So did all of these genuine Americans.

I don't see any apology from Warren yet on her Twitter feed, so I think she's going to let those disgusting comments stand. Rest assured: Iowa will remember them. Let's hope she's blown up her presidential prospects right there.

Image Credit: Phillio Publius via DeviantArt, CC BY-SA 2.0.