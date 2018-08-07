Brazil closes, then re-opens border to Venezuelans fleeing the catastrophe of socialism

The real consequences of socialism are visible to all who do not avert their eyes. In Brazil, overwhelmed by refugees from Venezuelan socialism and unable to care for so many of them, a federal judge ordered that nation's border with Venezuela closed, only to have that order overturned by that nation's supreme court in the name of humanitarianism.

Judge Helder Barreto ordered the border closed until the northern state of Roraima can create the "humanitarian" conditions to handle the influx, Reuters reported. State officials told the news agency that more than 500 Venezuelans cross into Roraima on average every day. The incursion has overwhelmed social services and led to homeless families sleeping in the streets amid rising crime and prostitution, among other concerns. The migration also has triggered an outbreak of measles; many Venezuelan refugees have not been immunized due to the breakdown of the health system there. As part of his ruling, Barreto ordered the vaccination of all Venezuelans admitted to Brazil. He also suspended a local measure permitting the expulsion of Venezuelans who broke the law, as well as a decree requiring Venezuelan immigrants seeking medical and social services to have a valid passport. However, he also ordered that the entry of Venezuelan refugees be halted until Roraima has reached an equal number of people entering the state and leaving for other parts of Brazil.

However, just two hours ago, the BBC reported:

Brazil has re-opened its northern border with Venezuela to those fleeing economic and political turmoil there, after briefly closing it. The Supreme Court overturned an earlier order to shut the frontier until Brazil could put in place the right conditions to receive the huge influx of people. Authorities in the state of Roraima in Brazil's Amazon region say some 500 Venezuelans cross the border every day. The border was re-opened to Venezuelan migrants after a few hours on Monday. "It is not justified to take the easy path to 'close the doors' because of difficulties in hosting refugees," Supreme Court justice Rosa Weber said in her ruling issued shortly before midnight. ... Most who have crossed the border to Brazil in recent months are living in appalling conditions on the streets of the Boa Vista, the impoverished state capital of Roraima, in the heart of the Amazon region. For months, authorities in Roraima have been calling for the border to be shut. They say that public services have collapsed and that migration has brought about a sharp rise in crime.

Socialism has created a humanitarian disaster in Venezuela, a country so well endowed with natural resources that it was the richest nation on the continent of South America before socialism. Now, after years of grabbing wealth from producers, very little wealth is being created there, and Venezuelans do not have enough to eat, or obtain essential medicines, or even survive.

I do not understand how Democrats can increasingly hitch their star to socialism, making a rock star out of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, and Cynthia Nixon, who recently proclaimed to cheers at the Netroots convention:

The establishment is terrified of that word, "SOCIALISM." But if we've learned one thing from the Obama years it is that Republicans are going to call us socialist no matter what we do, so we might as well give them the real thing!



MSNBC screen grab.

There are millions of Venezuelans who have experienced the "real thing" and are fleeing for their lives. The fact that people like Nixon can make such foolish statements is an indictment of our own media for hiding the consequences of real, not theoretical, socialism.