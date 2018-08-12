Ben Shapiro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez don't belong in the same ring

Ben Shapiro recently challenged democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate and offered to pay $10,000 to her campaign if she accepted. Given her apparent stature in the party, Mr. Shapiro invited her to discuss her positions on a wide variety of issues. According to Mr. Shapiro, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has stated that Republicans are afraid to debate her or to talk with her about various issues.

Just like catcalling, I don't owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions. And also like catcalling, for some reason, they feel entitled to one.

The term "catcall" is defined as a loud, sexually suggestive call or comment directed at someone publicly (as on the street). There is nothing sexist about Mr. Shapiro's invitation, which was merely an invitation to debate the important issues of the day. Mr. Shapiro did not express any bad intentions. To the contrary, he expressed a willingness to listen to her views and provided a wonderful forum for her to reach more people.

Perhaps Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is simply afraid to debate Mr. Shapiro? Perhaps she is not as knowledgeable about the important issues and players of the day? Maybe her ridiculous reference to catcalling is her underhanded effort to deflect our attention from the obvious conclusion that she is not in the same league as Mr. Shapiro and clearly lacks the necessary knowledge about the various issues to debate him. There are many examples to support this conclusion.

For example, CNN's Chris Cuomo recently interviewed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. At one point during the interview, Cuomo asked Ms. Ocasio-Cortez whether she recognized Nancy Pelosi as the leader for the House Democrats. Her answer to this relatively simple and straightforward question left many scratching their heads.

CUOMO: If you win and you go to Congress, there will be a leader of your caucus, her name is Nancy Pelosi. Do you recognize her as the leader for the House Democrats? OCASIO-CORTEZ: Of course. I think absolutely right now... CUOMO: Go ahead, please. OCASIO-CORTEZ: She is, she is the leader of, of – no, no, she, I mean, um, um, Speaker, or rather Leader Pelosi, hopefully, um, you know, we'll see, she's, uh, she's the current leader of the party and I think the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House, we our leadership in the Senate as well.

On another occasion, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the settlements in Palestine. After fumbling through her answers, she finally admitted that she was not an expert on geopolitics. You don't say!

Still not convinced?

On yet another occasion, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was trying to help Brent Welder, who was running for Congress in Kansas. At one point, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was quoted as saying, "We're gonna flip this seat red." How nice of her to push for a Republican victory!

Need more?

In an interview with Joy Reid, Ocasio-Cortez opined that unemployment was low because people were working more hours per week or had more than one job. Specifically, Ocasio-Cortez stated:

Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs. Unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family.

The absurdity of this logic is self-evident and need not be discussed in any more detail.

Based on these examples alone, it is evident that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is not prepared to get into the ring with a champion fighter who is simply stronger, more informed, more articulate, more seasoned, and much better prepared. If Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wants to save face, she should not accuse Mr. Shapiro of catcalling. Rather, she should simply admit that she does not belong in the same ring with Mr. Shapiro at this time.

Mr. Hakim is a writer and a practicing attorney. His articles have been published in American Thinker, World Net Daily, Sun-Sentinel, Florida Jewish Journal, and other online publications.

