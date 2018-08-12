Beat the Press (every Sunday)

It is blatantly obvious that the entrenched bureaucracy and their allies in the mainstream media have now declared all-out war on President Trump and anyone connected to him. The volume of omissions, half-truths, and outright lies presented as ‘news’ by these outlets is astounding. Trump has punched back, but something more is needed in order to push against the tsunami of Anti-Trump vitriol spewing from the establishment Fourth Estate. An effective strategy for the administration would be to produce a 30 minute Sunday program to specifically rebut the falsehoods and slanted coverage from the previous week. The program should run head-to-head against one of the biggest offenders - NBC’s Meet the Press. The show should stream live on the web since a national television broadcast would be financially prohibitive. Trump could promote each episode via his personal Twitter account.

Each week, the program should highlight a particularly flagrant offense by a member of the media. Image: SVG Silh I suspect that Jim Acosta and CNN would be front and center many weeks. For example, Acosta took Trump to task for saying that it was “3 or 4” intelligence agencies rather than 17 that asserted that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election. Unfortunately for Acosta, the New York Times eventually corrected their own error and agreed that it was 4 intelligence agencies. Oops! MSNBC’s Morning Joe often plays fast and loose with the facts as well. For example, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski glossed over glaring errors in conspiracy theorist Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Brzezinski rationalized this by saying, “We were talking before the break about some inaccuracies in the book, but the spirit of it is completely true.” Got it. Trump could have a field day with similar quotes from the “Joe” show over the past 2 years. Mark Twain once said, “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” The left and their willing accomplices in the establishment media would be wise to reflect upon that observation. They need to get over the 2016 presidential election or face further electoral defeat. Trump understands this and has turned the media’s vitriol back upon them. I urge the president to launch a Sunday morning rebuttal program to counteract the distortions, omissions and outright lies which have been presented as fact. I submit that it would defeat Meet the Press and the others in the ratings. And rightly so. Michael Bertolone, M.S. is a freelance writer.