Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull out of office over foisting expensive 'green' power on his nation

Turnbull had lost 40 to 45 what the Aussies call a " spill motion " to short-circuit a leadership ballot in the party. The party then chose Scott Morrison as new party leader and therefore prime minister in their coalition with the National Party , which holds 16 seats and represents rural areas.

Devotion to the global warming fraud has driven from office the head of government of a major democracy. Facing a no confidence vote from the Liberal Party (which is actually what passes for a conservative party in Australia – the Labor Party is the leftist party Down Under), Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull resigned.

John McMahon comments from Australia:

Scott Morrison was the treasurer under Turnbull. With Morrison as prime minister, the leftist policies of Turnbull will doubtlessly continue. The vote was close, being 45-40, meaning that Peter Dutton was only three votes away from being P.M.

Thus, the "war" between the true moderates, called the right by the leftists, and the so-called "moderates," who are in effect leftist liberals, will continue. There is the very real probability that in the very near future, possibly after the next federal election, that there will be a formal split in the Liberal Party.

Josh Frydenberg has been elected as deputy leader of the Liberals (remember: the position of deputy prime minister is reserved for the leader of the National Party in terms of the Coalition Agreement).

Josh Frydenberg's mother, Erika Strausz, was a Hungarian Jew born in 1943 who arrived in Australia in 1950 as a stateless child from a refugee camp after escaping from the Holocaust.

There is little doubt that green energy policies cost Turnbull his office. There has been widespread dissatisfaction over electricity prices that have skyrocketed as a result of the closure of coal-fired power plants (Australia is a major coal-exporter) and replacement with unreliable green energy (that has caused major blackouts). Warren Mundine writes in the Australia Daily Telegraph (behind a pay wall):

AUSTRALIA'S electricity system is in crisis after years of political mismanagement. And our political system has followed suit. This week marks the second time Malcolm Turnbull's leadership has crumbled because of his approach to emissions policy. It also brought down Kevin Rudd and was at the heart of Labor's downfall. ... Why? Because for years, Australia's political leaders have been lying to the people and lacking the courage and determination to implement policies and reforms they know are required: on welfare, the pension, debt, tax and certainly on energy. Political leaders have been telling voters Australia can reduce CO2 emissions without increasing power prices; that we can have 25 per cent, even 50 per cent, intermittent electricity without our standard of living or economy suffering. That's a lie.

Turnbull leaves behind a party riven with rivalries, unpopular with voters. Rita Panahi writes in the Herald Sun:

It will take years to repair the damage Malcolm Turnbull has done to the Liberal party which is a fractured, weakened shadow of its former self. Under Turnbull's Labor-lite leadership the party has lost not only its way but also a sizeable portion of its base. A sizeable portion of conservative voters abandoned the Coalition because the Coalition abandoned them. Turnbull's disastrous prime ministership may be finished but his refusal to step down, even as 13 ministers tender their resignations, tells you everything you need to know about a man whose level of self-obsession is unparalleled in modern Australian politics. He has further shown his disdain for the party that made him prime minister by threatening to quit and force a by-election that could jeopardise the Coalition's one-seat majority in the Lower House. The Liberals have only themselves to blame for knifing a first term prime minister and allowing an impostor, who relentlessly white-anted two leaders in Tony Abbott and Brendan Nelson, to take over the party of Menzies and Howard. An overrated pretender who was ill-prepared for the role and ran a woeful election campaign that rivalled John Hewson's disastrous 1993 effort. Let's not forget that Turnbull should've never been in the Liberal party, let alone leading it. As Labor stalwart Graham Richardson wrote on the weekend "Turnbull never belonged in the Liberal party".

Australians are now left with two alternatives: the leftist Labor Party and the Coalition of the Liberals and National Party. As Warren Mundine noted:

Labor and the Coalition have never been so unpopular. In the Longman by-election, 31 per cent of voters didn't vote for Labor or the Coalition in primary voting

It all seems so familiar.

Hat tip: John McMahon