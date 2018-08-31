Aussie ambassador singing Trump's praises, predicts he will be re-elected

A couple of rounds of golf with Donald Trump and Joe Hockey is singing the US president's praises.

Australia's ambassador to the United States says Trump is authentic, not as aggressive in person as he is on Twitter, and is underestimated by many people.

"He is one of the most formidable politicians I've ever seen in my life," he told Sydney's 2GB radio.

Mr Hockey, in Australia this week, said he's had a number of private engagements with the president – including some fairway therapy, most recently in April – and admired his "very inquisitive mind".

"He's always asking questions about 'what do you think of this? What do you think of that?'

"The thing about Donald Trump is he is authentic. He's a little less aggressive privately than he is on Twitter." ...

"When is the last time you had a president like that?

"If I was [sic] a betting man I would say you would bet that he'd be re-elected."