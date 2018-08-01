Are the Dems actually trying to build an image of being bad sports?

Despite being a time-honored tradition going back many years, the DNC is refusing to play the RNC at this year's annual softball game.

RNC sources tell The Daily Caller that they were "stunned" when Democrats abruptly pulled out of the good-natured game between leadership and staffers at opposing political organizations.

The game was an opportunity to put aside the partisan bickering and come together in friendly competition. The decade-old tradition typically ended in staffers having a drink at a nearby bar.

RNC sources familiar with the decision said the DNC told them that "all our players are out in the field this year. We won't be able to play."