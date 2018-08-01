Are the Dems actually trying to build an image of being bad sports?
The Democratic National Committee has refused to participate in the annual softball game between Democrat and Republican leaders and staffers, a decade-old tradition that reaffirmed a spirit of national unity, good sportsmanship, and love of a sport invented by Americans. The old expression, "take your ball and go home," connotes bad sportsmanship when someone doesn't get his way and decides that a game therefore must end.
Benny Johnson reports at the Daily Caller:
Despite being a time-honored tradition going back many years, the DNC is refusing to play the RNC at this year's annual softball game.
RNC sources tell The Daily Caller that they were "stunned" when Democrats abruptly pulled out of the good-natured game between leadership and staffers at opposing political organizations.
The game was an opportunity to put aside the partisan bickering and come together in friendly competition. The decade-old tradition typically ended in staffers having a drink at a nearby bar.
RNC sources familiar with the decision said the DNC told them that "all our players are out in the field this year. We won't be able to play."
RNC-DNC softball game in gentler times (2017). Photo from Twitter via the Daily Caller.
Derangement, as in Trump Derangement Syndrome, often causes the deranged person to do self-destructive acts, overriding the common sense that would normally veto such moves. I think that in behaving like spoiled brats, the Democrats are proving that they are indeed sufferers.
This is exactly the type of anecdote President Trump would love to feature at a rally or in a tweet. I hope he does so, with ample mockery.
