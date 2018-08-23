North Dakota Senate race: GOP Ad hits Heitkamp over sanctuary cities

Every threatened Republican in Congress, the Senate, or a governor’s mansion needs to hammer away in political ads at the now officially anti-American Democratic Party’s support for universally despised sanctuary cities. The protection of criminal illegal aliens from deportation is perhaps the single most suicidal political stance the Democrats have taken in a generation. And that’s not an easy accolade to win.

The Democratic Party’s position on Sanctuary cities is a gift of enormous potential electoral benefit to Republicans and conservatives struggling in an atmosphere of anti-conservative media hysteria to avoid loss of the House and gain seats in the Senate in an off year election. But this amazingly self-destructive position won’t be worth a damn if Republican campaigns don’t have the prescience and the guts to hang it around the necks of every Democrat seeking a big desk in Washington and elsewhere. Perhaps there’s hope in milquetoast land. It appears the Cramer campaign to unseat ND Democrat senator Heitkamp understands that to beat the left you have to put on political brass knuckles. Its ad exposing Heitkamp’s votes for sanctuary cities, though mild (and perhaps the right tone for civilized North Dakota), hits the right nail on the head. The venue for the ad, its placement - whether Facebook, YouTube, TV, etc. - is a tactical decision to be made by those on site. Raise the winning theme. Then repeat it. Then restate it differently. Then repeat again. That’s how you win trials. That’s how you win elections. Now the key is for the Cramer campaign to keep it up. When the predictable cries of foul and “hate speech” emerge, stick with the theme, even more strongly articulated. The Democrats could wake up this fall to an electoral result straight out of their nightmares if Republican campaigns across the land have the insight, courage and perseverance to spray paint sanctuary cities and the abolition of ICE across the nice clean shirt of every Democrat House, Senate and gubernatorial candidate. Let’s hope that the North Dakota senatorial ad is the harbinger of an electoral season of brains and brass for Republicans.