100,000 Iranians take to the streets, chanting ‘death to the dictator’ as economy tanks in wake of Trump sanctions

Iran is on the brink of revolution as tensions escalate with thousands flooding city streets and chanting 'death to the dictator,' an expert has warned. (snip)

Videos shared online showed furious Iranians burning tyres and setting fire to police vehicles as demonstrations spun out of control. (snip)

Hanif Jazayeri, of the National Council of Resistance of Iran said: 'We had protests in 2009 [the “Green Revolution that President Obama did not support – TL] but these are different because people are calling for the death of the President and the Supreme Leader. They have broken a lot of taboos.

'The demonstrations are not just over economic issues but very quickly turned political due to the regime's repression of the Iranian people with regard to women's rights, freedom of speech and other basic freedoms.

'The chants are directed at the entirety of the regime and protesters are demanding regime change.'

He added: 'The rial has lost 99 per cent of its value and people know the regime will not have a better situation to offer the people because of the new sanctions from the US.

'People are starting to wake up and see that revolution is a real possibility. I think there will be one.'