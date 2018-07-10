Why does Donald Trump bother?

He is under constant threat by those who state they want him dead or torn to pieces, that they want his family kidnapped, raped, beaten, or killed.

As president of the United States of America, Donald Trump puts his life and family on the line every day. Trump and his family are repetitively threatened with death and various other sorts of harm – not only by operators on foreign soil, but by seeming lunatics inside America itself.

A few prominent names of those expressing stated dislike of Donald Trump are Robert De Niro, Tom Arnold, Maxine Waters, Don Lemon, Van Jones, LeBron James, Eminem, Madonna, Cher, Michael Moore, and many others too numerous to list here. Why do they seem to feel this way – and liberals, all?

Leftists call his wife a "whore", and run around with signs saying "rape Melania". They hold up his bloody and severed head as a "joke", call for his assassination as a "joke", call his 10-year-old son a rapist and autistic and a homeschool shooter, and they are suddenly claiming the moral high ground? ...

And the more he fights back, the more the Left rages...and the more the media exposes themselves as being utterly corrupt, and how truly hateful the Left has become. Nor is this a fringe element. This is the Left. They are putting on a show for all to see, and are too stupid to realize that everyday Americans are paying attention[.]

Common sense would tell "everyday Americans" Donald Trump doesn't have to live this sort of life. He could resign and go back to being a billionaire TV mega-mogul, with a beautiful wife and great wealth. He could live happily ever after in a world of private jets, exclusive clubs, sun, sea, sand, and everlasting abundance.

So what's the deal?

Is he maybe scamming America to make a quick shekel? I don't think so.

Is he scamming America to feather his nest for all time? I don't think so.

Then why does he do these things? Why would Donald Trump choose to live inside this 24-hour ring of threats, deceit, lies, and violence?

Because Donald Trump is a patriot, dedicating his life, fortune, and sacred honor to the security and future of America. To you.

To many of us he is just as much a front-line patriot as were Audie Murphy in World War II, Victor H. Espinoza in Korea, Christopher Scott Kyle more recently, and hundreds and thousands of others who fought bravely or even just stood up for America. It's said they did it for those who reside lawfully within America's borders, and even for some of those who don't reside there so "lawfully."

What's the deal? What's the beef? What's the gripe? Donald Trump is hardly different from any other American grandson of poor immigrants. Trump was born in 1946, and in 1966, while at Wharton Business school, he began working in the family business. The rest, as they say, is history.

And the left hates him. Hates his guts.

The next time you see Donald Trump, remember he doesn't need "this crap." Remember he is already a billionaire.

But remember he risks his life every day – his family, his fortune, and his sacred honor. For America. For you.