Whoopi Goldberg confirms her Trump Derangement Syndrome diagnosis by throwing guest Jeanine Pirro off The View

Whoopi Goldberg exploded on Judge Jeanine Pirro in a fiery on-air debate about president Donald Trump on Thursday's episode of The View.

Trump-hatred has become a cult, one whose members cannot tolerate anyone contradicting their beliefs. Trump Derangement Syndrome is the effect of the cult acting on a mind already loosely tethered to reality. The result was on display yesterday on the daytime talk show The View. Minyvonne Burk described the scene for the U.K. Daily Mail :

Towards the end of the show, Pirro praised Trump with lowering the unemployment rate for the first time in 50 years for 'minorities, Hispanics and African Americans' but Goldberg and fellow The View co-host Sunny Hostin said the credit should be given to former president Barack Obama. Pirro fired back saying: 'You're suffering from Trump derangement in this room.'

The mantra that Barack Obama deserves credit for the economic growth that resulted from tax and regulatory cuts made by President Trump does not withstand scrutiny, which is why calling it out as a derangement triggered such a strong reaction:

Her remark set off a chain reaction that blew up the segment, caused a massive argument backstage and saw the judge kicked out of the building, she later told The Sean Hannity Show.

In terms appropriate to the situation, Pirro committed heresy against the gospel of the Trump-hating cult. And heresies must be punished, especially when the cult feels itself under pressure. A screaming match and ejection of her guest from the building are not by any measure "normal" behavior for a television host. Violation of basic norms of professionalism is a sign of actual derangement. The TDS diagnosis is confirmed.

Here is video of the segment, via Grabien:

Appearing on Hannity last night, Judge Pirro described the backstage scene she confronted:

Ms. Goldberg had better watch her back – not from angry Trump-supporters or Judge Pirro. Cults inevitably turn inward and seek to purge themselves of members who don't measure up to the most extreme version of the cult's doctrines. And Ms. Goldberg is flagrantly in violation of one of the key doctrines of the progressive mindset: cultural appropriation. Her real name is Cary Elaine Johnson, and she took on a characteristically Jewish name as a means of publicizing herself and administering a minor shock through the means of being a black with a Jewish name. This inherently holds a Jewish identity up for mockery.

Tick tick, tick...