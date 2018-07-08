Who was behind Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s astonishing makeover?

Somebody with deep expertise on image creation got ahold of the latest darling of the left and glammed her up for her current role as the standard bearer for the socialist wing of the Democrats, the Great Hispanic Hope to lead the "browning of Amerca" toward a radical future. Sometime between 2011 and 2018, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was transformed from an earnest and nerdy wannabe entrepreneur into a glamorous radical crusader for socialism, the delusion-of-the-moment that has captured the imagination of the malcontent demographic slice of America. Ponder for a moment the difference between this close-up from her campaign poster And this screen grab from her neglected video of 2011, touting her promised (and failed) business venture into publishing children’s books:

Someone with deep knowledge of what expensive make-up can do to remake a human visage into something very different from the au naturel version went to work on her. In tandem with her transformation from nerd to a female Che Guevara, she morphed from capitalist to membership in a party that wants to “abolish profit.” Ever since an iconic photograph of Che Guevara was enough to cover-up and glamorize a murderous thug who made a point of watching his opponents executed by firing squad, the puppet masters of the radical left have understood the value of a dramatic and glamorous picture in brainwashing young skulls full of mush. I don’t know who got ahold of young Ms. Ocasio Cortez and paid for the makeover, but it was someone who understands the manipulation of the “masses” (as they describe their targeted dupes) very well. And for some reason, when I accessed the 2011 video embedded below yesterday, I was only the 770th person to view it on YouTube, which is stunning considering the amount of coverage she has received in the media. It's almost as if the word went out to shun the video. Today, after my colleague Monica Showalter linked to the video yesterday, it still has under 3,000 views.