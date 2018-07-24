White House heeding Chuck Schumer in studying revocation of security clearances for ex-Obama officials

The announcement by press secretary Sarah Sanders that President Trump wants to take away the security clearances of Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hayden, Rice, and McCabe provoked the customary hysteria from Trump-hating media. CNN forecast "dire consequences" and warned that it "could also undermine the entire security system." MSNBC called it "Nixonian," which means it is very, very bad, in their parlance, and connotes that resignation to avoid impeachment is just around the corner. The New York Times warned that it signals "a willingness to use the powers of the presidency to retaliate against some of his most outspoken detractors." "Detractor" is a rather mild term to describe someone like Brennan, who accused the president of treason on the basis of no factual information.

In fact, by limiting the access of former intelligence officials, President Trump is heeding a warning he received from Chuck Schumer when Trump was president-elect. Remember that Trump was a significant donor to Schumer's campaigns and enjoyed friendly relations until he embarked on a political career as a Republican, and there is every reason to believe that the warning he gave President-Elect Trump was sincere. On January 3, 2017, Daniel Chaitin reported in the Washington Examiner: "Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community – they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday evening on MSNBC after host Rachel Maddow informed him that intelligence sources told NBC news that the briefing had not been delayed. "He's being really dumb to do this." -Senator Schumer on Trump taunting US intelligence agencies https://t.co/QbGSmx9Xvp — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 4, 2017 "So, even for a practical supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he's being really dumb to do this," he added.

From MSNBC screen grab. At the time Schumer issued this warning, all of the six officials facing possible termination of their security clearances were still in office and constituted the people with "six ways from Sunday at getting back at you." There is no "right" to a security clearance. All of the hysteria over Trump studying this move will not resonate with voters who do not already hate Trump.