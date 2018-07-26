Wall Street celebrates Trump trade deal with EU

In an appearance in the White House Rose Garden, President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said they had agreed to hold off on proposed car tariffs, and work to resolve their dispute on steel and aluminum tariffs, while pursuing a bilateral trade deal.

The soybean import commitment is clearly targeted at reducing worries among Middlewest farmers who have feared losing export markets owing to the retaliatory tariffs announced by China. These worries were always overblown because if the Chinese buy Brazilian soybeans instead of American soybeans, that means that other buyers (like Europe, Japan, and Taiwan) will not be able to source their soybean needs from Brazil, and will have to buy the soybeans from the US (or the few other exporters, whose supply is limited compared to the US and Brazil).

Commodity markets are like that. Barring significant changes in supply or demand, boycotting one producer means that other producers that supply the commodity have less to offer to other customers. Sourcing changes, and transport costs may rise, but barring change in supply or demand, the markets equilibrate. Of course, nobody in the Mainstream media cares to mention this, and many may be ignorant of the way that commodity markets work in the real world.

The stock market rejoiced at the news, not because Dow Jones stocks are related to soybeans very much, but because the overblown worries of trade war were exposed as not well grounded.

Make no mistake, there are plenty of other issues that remain to be negotiated with Europe (and China and Japan). But the point here is that the truth of President Trump’s position has been reaffirmed. Nobody, not China, not Europe, nor any other market economy, wants a trade war. Nations with a trade surplus with America have more to lose than we do from a trade war. Juncker was acknowledging that in the Rose Garden.

Never shy, President Trump touted his victory on Twitter:

Great meeting on Trade today with @JunckerEU and representatives of the European Union. We have come to a very strong understanding and are all believers in no tariffs, no barriers and no subsidies. Work on documents has already started and the process is moving... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

...along quickly. European Union Nations will be open to the United States and at the same time benefiting by everything we are doing for them. There was great warmth and feeling in the room - a breakthrough has been quickly made that nobody thought possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other! pic.twitter.com/42ImacgCN0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Great to be back on track with the European Union. This was a big day for free and fair trade! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018