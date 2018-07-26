Uncomfortable: MSNBC host uses anti-Semitic slur to rhyme the name of Jewish lawyer Michael Cohen
It’s the sort verbal gaffe that could end a career if another ethnic group had been involved. Even if, as I am fairly certain in this case, no ethnic animus was involved. Recall, for instance, the Washington, DC official who was forced to resign following his use of the word “niggardly” at a public meeting (he was later re-hired when linguistic experts pointed out the word has origins in Middle English and has nothing to do with race.)
Even so, it was an appalling lapse.
Newsbusters explains:
MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson crashed and burned Wednesday while attempting to plug an NBC News report during the final moments of her morning show. In a spectacular display of poor judgment, the MSNBC Live host attempted to rhyme former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's name with a made-up word, and wound up using what sounded like an anti-Semitic slur in the process: “Kikle.” Mr. Cohen is Jewish.
Here is video of the incident:
By the way, when was the last time you heard anyone on television use the word “snigger”? I can’t recall any. Just too dangerous, I guess.
