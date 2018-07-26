Uncomfortable: MSNBC host uses anti-Semitic slur to rhyme the name of Jewish lawyer Michael Cohen

It’s the sort verbal gaffe that could end a career if another ethnic group had been involved. Even if, as I am fairly certain in this case, no ethnic animus was involved. Recall, for instance, the Washington, DC official who was forced to resign following his use of the word “niggardly” at a public meeting (he was later re-hired when linguistic experts pointed out the word has origins in Middle English and has nothing to do with race.)

By the way, when was the last time you heard anyone on television use the word “snigger”? I can’t recall any. Just too dangerous, I guess.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson crashed and burned Wednesday while attempting to plug an NBC News report during the final moments of her morning show. In a spectacular display of poor judgment, the MSNBC Live host attempted to rhyme former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's name with a made-up word, and wound up using what sounded like an anti-Semitic slur in the process: “Kikle.” Mr. Cohen is Jewish.

It’s the sort verbal gaffe that could end a career if another ethnic group had been involved. Even if, as I am fairly certain in this case, no ethnic animus was involved. Recall, for instance, the Washington, DC official who was forced to resign following his use of the word “niggardly” at a public meeting (he was later re-hired when linguistic experts pointed out the word has origins in Middle English and has nothing to do with race.)

Even so, it was an appalling lapse.

Newsbusters explains:

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson crashed and burned Wednesday while attempting to plug an NBC News report during the final moments of her morning show. In a spectacular display of poor judgment, the MSNBC Live host attempted to rhyme former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's name with a made-up word, and wound up using what sounded like an anti-Semitic slur in the process: “Kikle.” Mr. Cohen is Jewish.

Here is video of the incident:

By the way, when was the last time you heard anyone on television use the word “snigger”? I can’t recall any. Just too dangerous, I guess.