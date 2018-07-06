« What do Mexicans mean by corruption? | The Democrats' unhealthy political platform »
July 6, 2018

Trump-haters: Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it

By Ethel C. Fenig

Kristin Mink, who arrogantly violated EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's private space as he was quietly dining in a restaurant, smugly telling him his policies endangered her two-year-old while her husband videoed the encounter, eloquently tweeted her delight at the news of his resignation.

And then continued:

Ah, yes: just the entitled attitude and language one would expect from a sixth-grade teacher at a private school that boasts of such alums as Malia Obama and Chelsea Clinton.

But her classy (not!) glee changed to horror at news of Pruitt's replacement.

Yeah, Kristin, a "coal lobbyist," who, among other responsibilities, is concerned about the jobs of coal-miners, which was not a concern of another privileged female, Hillary Clinton, campaigning for alternative energy.  "Because we're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business, right?"

Well, yes, Clinton did express a worried thought about the fate of the unemployed miners.  Maybe Ms. Mink has a twinge also.  But the alternative energy sources they recommend are expensive – not meaningful to these privileged ladies, but important to many others. 

But, as another privileged Democratic lady, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), sniffed about billions in tax cut savings, "crumbs."

Well, privileged ladies, just keep on complaining to the voters until the beneficiaries of these crumby savings vote in November 2018.  Hopefully you'll be surprised again.  Because "every journalist, every activist, every pissed off Mom" knows that their voices – and their paychecks – matter.