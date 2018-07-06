Trump-haters: Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it

Hey @realDonaldTrump where are you going to lunch tomorrow?

Ah, yes: just the entitled attitude and language one would expect from a sixth-grade teacher at a private school that boasts of such alums as Malia Obama and Chelsea Clinton.

But her classy (not!) glee changed to horror at news of Pruitt's replacement.

Hell yeah, I was pumped. Then I saw Trump appointed a COAL LOBBYIST as interim. Takeaways?

1) We have power! Every journalist, every activist, every pissed off Mom — our voices matter!

2) We’re not getting any1 who’ll protect our air&water unless we FLIP CONGRESS DEM! #VOTE2018 — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) July 5, 2018

Yeah, Kristin, a "coal lobbyist," who, among other responsibilities, is concerned about the jobs of coal-miners, which was not a concern of another privileged female, Hillary Clinton, campaigning for alternative energy. "Because we're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business, right?"

Well, yes, Clinton did express a worried thought about the fate of the unemployed miners. Maybe Ms. Mink has a twinge also. But the alternative energy sources they recommend are expensive – not meaningful to these privileged ladies, but important to many others.

But, as another privileged Democratic lady, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), sniffed about billions in tax cut savings, "crumbs."

Well, privileged ladies, just keep on complaining to the voters until the beneficiaries of these crumby savings vote in November 2018. Hopefully you'll be surprised again. Because "every journalist, every activist, every pissed off Mom" knows that their voices – and their paychecks – matter.