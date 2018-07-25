Trump limits security clearances and he’s ‘like a dictator’ but when Obama scrubbed excessive security clearances in 2013, only crickets

The latest reason that President Trump is just like Hitler in the eyes of the haters is that he is exploring revoking the security clearances of former Obama administration officials who have been outspoken critics of his foreign policy, up to and including evidence-free accusations of treason. AT readers are familiar with the sort of histrionics that accompany any move by the president. In this instance – a review, mind you, not any action yet – the accusations, even from GOP haters, were extreme:

Republican Senator Bob Corker accused President Donald Trump of behaving like a dictator on MSNBC today. But when President Obama issued a directive to review “excessive” numbers of people with security clearances: 2013 President Obama looks to scrub #SecurityClearances Clapper calls increased eligibility a “threat to national security” https://t.co/sch7PIOb4y pic.twitter.com/eYDk19rOdG — Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) July 24, 2018 Crickets!