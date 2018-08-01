Time for America to get through the fog and wake up

It's harder than ever to know what's going on in today's messed up world, thanks to the flood of misinformation and the political censorship of mainstream news and social media. It seems at times best to shut out the noise, put in a good day's work, and conclude with a prayer. Unfortunately, that luxury is no longer an option in today's ruptured America. What comes clearest through the fog of misinformation and censorship may be identified as a sort of table of essential requirements for today's Americans. Americans are being made to believe that to be decent people, they have to

renounce the sovereignty of their country

accept illegal migration across the Mexican border

allow instant citizenship to illegal migrants

allow exposing themselves to foreign terrorists

condone Islamic jihad and accept sharia law

tolerate the vilification of police officers

accept the export of American jobs to other countries

denigrate America's heritage and remove its symbols

denounce people of white skin

reject the nature and reality of male and female

reject freedom of speech Missing from this list (admittedly incomplete) is the disclaimer that each one of these requirements is the opposite of what decent Americans should do. Notice the reversal of moral value – a major tactic of the left to deconstruct America and groom it for socialist-communist domination and takeover, which seems outrageously stupid, given the historic and ongoing failure of collectivism to make life good for anyone. In language free of academic frills, this reversal-of-moral-value tactic may be summarized this way: take something considered evil by the opposition, recast it in language that makes it sound good, then accuse opponents of being against what is "right." It's a tactic also used to smear opponents with the faults of the smearers, who, need it be said, need to take a hard look in the mirror. The ceaseless broadcast of falsehood-as-truth from the mainstream media – the voice of the left since most of us have been alive – continues to stifle the ability of Americans to see that they are being played like pawns on a global chessboard – or learn that prominent globalist schemers finance NGOs, lobbyists, and demonstrations against everything and everybody standing in the way of their agenda for global hegemony, let alone be given the opportunity to ask why these "elites" should be in charge of our lives or question whether their "superior wisdom" is in fact superior arrogance and power. Moneyed egomaniacs with an obsession to lord it over others, if it means stripping them of their freedom, or even their right to live, were never more active. Enemies of America, external and internal, are doubling their efforts to destabilize America by creating discord and division and inciting violence. The talk of "civil war" in the air highlights the fact that the very basics of civil order and well-being are being attacked, even in high places, a red flag indicating very bad management by central and local government officials. The need to wake up has never been greater. A full review of all that has been happening behind closed doors is not necessary to know that the time is now for sensible people of good will to vote out of office all who choose not to defend America against its enemies, foreign and domestic, or choose to violate their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States – and vote in those whose words and deeds show a dedication to America, its core values, and its Constitution. Anthony J. DeBlasi is a war veteran and lifelong defender of Western culture.