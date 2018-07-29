Therapists report widespread cases of 'Trump anxiety disorder'

The therapists are referring to the condition as "Trump anxiety disorder."

The Canadian Broadcasting Company is reporting that therapists are seeing increasing numbers of patients who say they are suffering from anxiety as a result of Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric.

The Hill reports:

Elisabeth LaMotte, the founder of the D.C. Counseling and Psychotherapy Center in Washington, D.C., told CBC that there is a “collective anxiety” among her patients related to President Trump’s rhetoric and policies. "There is a fear of the world ending," she said. "It's very disorienting and constantly unsettling." She said that Trump critics whom she treats exhibit similar behavior to patients who have a parent with a personality disorder. "Whether it's conscious or not, I think we look to the president of the United States as a psychological parent," LaMotte said. LaMotte told CBC that the “condition” is also common among Trump supporters, who often say they feel “isolated” by friends and family for aligning with the president or pulled into angry conversations. Steve Stosny, another D.C. therapist, told CBC that he worked with a Trump administration official whose liberal-leaning wife and daughter were “starting to hate him.” The couple eventually decided to divorce, even though the husband left his post. “The wife couldn't take it anymore,” Stosny said. “It's tough when one spouse is at war with the children." Multiple therapists told CBC that they observed symptoms, including lack of sleep, excessive use of social media, feelings of losing control and helplessness, in their patients that they attributed to Trump-related anxiety.

"[L]ack of sleep, excessive use of social media, feelings of losing control and helplessness" describes about 10,000 psychological conditions. Who is the CBC trying to kid?

Indeed, note that the report quotes only a couple of therapists and then describes what "multiple therapists" indicated as "Trump related anxiety." How many of those "multiple therapists" are virtulent Trump haters? Could it be that a bit of "transference" is underway where the biases of the therapists are transferred to the patient?

Nah. Can't happen.

There's nothing like an appeal to authority for a reporter to buttress their case. In this instance, the CBC cites an "online poll" which, as you can imagine, is about as inaccurate a true measurement of sentiment as there is in the polling biz.

The American Psychological Association (APA) found in a recent online survey that stress levels following the election are the highest they’ve been in a decade. And the majority of respondents reported stress over the 2016 election and the future of the nation as factors. The APA also found a correlation between stress levels and electronic news consumption.

"Stress over the 2016" election could also mean that people were terrified of Hillary Clinton becoming president. Not one word that indicates Trump would be the sole cause of the stress.

Rather than "Trump anxiety disorder" what we have here is "Trump Derangement Syndrome." TDS is running rampant in the media so it's no surprise that hysterical reporting by the press would generate hysteria in the public.

Sounds like the therapists themselves need a little therapy to overcome their own hysteria against Trump.