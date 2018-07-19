The 'Russian hack' of the DNC through the other end of the telescope
Stand by for leftist heads exploding if this highly plausible theory – based on the classic investigatory question "cui bono" ("who benefits?") – gains traction. Daniel Greenfield offers a startling counter-hypothesis about the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC and the subsequent reveal of emails. Keeping in mind that the FBI has not done a forensic analysis of the actual DNC servers that were hacked, and that therefore we cannot be confident in the purportedly "unanimous verdict" of the "Intelligence Community" that Russia hacked the computers, Greenfield grants that assumption as the basis of discussion and comes up with a conclusion radically different as to the goal of the caper.
At his blog Sultan Knish, Greenfield writes:
Let's look at what the Russians were actually doing during the election. They had set up fake Facebook sites aimed at the left on issues ranging from Black Lives Matter to the pipeline protests. That is not the behavior of a foreign intelligence operation that wanted Trump to win and the left to lose. Instead the Russians appeared to have allied with the left to push the Democrats even further to the left.
Targeting the DNC's infrastructure also pushed the Democrats further to the left. The email hacks and leaks didn't elect Trump, but did shake up the DNC. Bernie Sanders reemerged as the figurehead of a leftist movement to take over the DNC. Bernie's boy, Keith Ellison, claimed the No. 2 spot at the DNC. And Alexandria Ocasia [sic]-Cortez, the left's current crush, is the latest triumph for that machine.
The socialist left were the biggest beneficiaries of the DNC hacks. The stolen emails confirmed claims by the Bernie campaign that the process had been rigged against them. It justified their campaign to clean up the mess by taking over the DNC while wiping out key Democrats who had been opposed to them.
The left was also the political movement with the richest and deepest connections to Russian intelligence. The media claims that Putin and his old KGB comrades are the natural allies of the right, but the alliance between the far left and Russian intelligence agencies dates back almost a century.
Bernie Sanders honeymooned in the USSR. It's hard to find a Marxist dictatorship backed by Russia that the elderly socialist hasn't praised and supported at the expense of our national interests. Bernie praised Castro, he supported the Sandinistas, and his foreign policy was little more than a KGB wish list.
Read the whole thing.
