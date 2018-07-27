The Other Woman: Daniel Silva's latest book is a transparent sop to the left

Daniel Silva's books are amazing...or were. Since his first novel that introduced his main character, Gabriel Allon of the Israeli secret service, who is also a gifted art-restorer, every book has been not only riveting but educational. His readers have learned about art, the science of art restoration, and most importantly, about the current tools of the international espionage business, and about Israeli history, often true stories made exciting by his gift for fiction. With his latest book, however, Silva has destroyed his brand, probably once and for all. This new book is so infused with a newly revealed leftist ideology and anti-Trump sentiment and a reliance on blinkered fake news, it is bound to be a shock to at least half of his loyal readers. Not only is the novel saturated with the author's personal politics, but the story is formulaic and predictable. Every reader will know the identity of the "mole" long before that meant-to-be surprise revelation. Such a disappointment.

For years, Silva fans have looked forward to each new book with a fervor not matched by many authors. No more. Silva's wife is Jamie Gangel. She worked for NBC for many years and moved to CNN in 2015. Is this move what has corrupted her husband's novelistic skills? Could be. No one survives at CNN who is not a willing tool of DNC propaganda. It appears to me that Silva succumbed to the perquisites of his wife's position at CNN. No one who is affiliated with the cable not-news outlet can have an opinion that differs from the party line. As many media analysts have observed, CNN (and MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC) has superseded the DNC as the arbiter of acceptable opinion. The DNC is now servile to the leftist media – no dissenting opinions allowed. For Gangel to work there would have been possible only if she and her family capitulated to the political directives of those who run the place. Silva's once-non-ideological fantastic storytelling was reduced in this new book to doctrinaire mediocrity. It is impossible to adequately express my sadness at Silva's betrayal of his readers, his die-hard fans. His first novel, The Kill Artist, introduced Gabriel Allon and was about Golda Meir's order to have killed each and every surviving assassin of the Israeli Olympic team in 1972 in Munich. It was an edge-of-your-seat read, as has been every book since, until now. The fans of a favorite author can forgive a weak story now and then. But this book is not only weak but an assault on any reader with views in opposition to CNN and the establishment left that still clings to the false notion that Trump colluded with Putin to steal the election from Clinton. We now know it was Hillary, the DNC, the DOJ, CIA, and the FBI that colluded with Russia to sully Trump's record and reputation to destroy his candidacy and, once inaugurated, his presidency. The truth of this was available to Silva before this book went to the publisher. He ignored it. Perhaps Silva has arrived at the point where he considers it a compliment to be called out for his leftism. That sentiment certainly describes every single anchor and guest on CNN, MSNBC, and the networks. If a deplorable criticizes your work then you must be doing something right. This is how insulated our elites are; they still believe that Trump-supporters are morons, so why should they worry about offending them? Silva may discover that those morons like to read just as much as his pals on the left – probably more. Given the ignorance of the left on all things historical and factual, that is probably a given. As the word gets around, the thriller-reading Trump-supporters will not buy this book. The author may think he has disguised his insults so well we morons will miss them. Ha! Check out the reviews at Amazon. It is astonishing that after nineteen months of presidential successes – the growth of the economy, the end of joblessness, the massive reduction of dependency on food stamps, the quiescence of North Korea, the near collapse of terrorist Iran, pronounced toughness on Russia, etc. – that any writer as popular as Silva would stoop to insulting his fans as he has in this new book. But he did. He must think he slipped the lefty stuff in under their noses. He is hardly alone is his belief that Trump-supporters are idiots; it is the default position of all media and Hollywood types. They cannot discern a joke when they hear it, but we are dumb! Silva will rue the day he stooped to write a predictable tale shot through with his (or his wife's) leftist moonbattery. I will miss looking forward to the next book.