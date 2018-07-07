The left’s personal destruction machine turns its focus on Jim Jordan

This campaign began to tar him with scandal, no matter how far-fetched. George Rasley explains at Conservative HQ :

Jim Jordan has been one of the most effective investigators in pursuing the cabal that weaponized the FBI and intelligence agencies to fight the candidacy and then the presidency of Donald Trump. Rather than answer him with facts and documents, the left is out to destroy him, which tells anyone paying attention that he is on to something.

NBC News published an article on Tuesday, quoting Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts, two former Ohio State University wrestlers, claiming that when Jim Jordan worked as assistant wrestling coach at OSU, he ignored sexual abuse carried out by a university physician named Richard Strauss. ... Jordan, a two-time NCAA wrestling champion, denied back in April that he knew about Strauss's alleged activities. But Yetts told NBC News that Jordan was either a "liar" or taking part in a cover-up of the abuse. DiSabato called Jordan a "coward." Jordan, a leading House conservative and candidate for Speaker, has vehemently denied the allegations, saying that he was never told of sexual abuse against athletes during his stint at OSU, which stretched from 1986 to 1994. He said he would have taken action had he known about any abuse by Strauss, who killed himself in 2005. ... And interestingly enough, looking through the articles about the allegations you can't find any mention of head coach Russ Hellickson's name, who would have been the logical person to whom allegations of abuse should have been reported, if they occurred.

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller checked out the bona fides of the two accusers and found ample reason to doubt their integrity:

One accuser, Mike DiSabato, is also being accused of bullying the widow of a Marine over a memorial fund set up in her husband's name.

DiSabato is also facing a defamation lawsuit.

The other accuser, Dunyasha Yetts, served prison time for a $1.8-million fraud scheme

Further tainting the charges is the involvement of Perkins Coie, which, as Paul Mirengoff of Powerline points out, is:

... the Seattle-based operation that served as the go-between between Hillary Clinton's campaign and Fusion/GPS, as they colluded with Russians to put together the phony dossier for use against Donald Trump. That caper is only part of the law firm's longstanding relationship with Democrats and the left. To cite just one example, Perkins, Coie helped inflict Al Franken on the nation when, quite likely via voter fraud, he became a U.S. Senator. Given their penchant for committing fraud and thuggery, the two Jordan accusers could use all the fancy legal representation they can get. But Perkins, Coie's representation of the two isn't about Yates and DiSabato, it's about nailing Jim Jordan. The firm's presence is a sure sign that the left has undertaken a concerted effort to bring Jim Jordan down, and that the sudden emergence of allegations centering on events from at least 25 years ago has nothing to do with what happened (or didn't happen) back then. This is the Jim Jordan equivalent of the Trump dossier.

Yesterday, Rep. Jordan appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier and faced an intense grilling (entire video embedded below). As Richard Baehr points out, he lost a nephew in a car accident the day before, which makes it all the more amazing that he would agree to an extended (12-minute) appearance. Not the action of man with something to hide.

Of course, the effort here is to raise the specter of Joe Paterno ignoring reports of homosexual assaults by his assistant. But Paterno had a motive: protecting his legacy. Jordan, a lowly assistant coach, had no such motives for a cover-up, and in fact, had he known, he could have profited politically by exposing the misconduct if he was already planning his entry into politics.

Here is the Fox News interview. Judge for yourself whether Jordan looks innocent.