The Forgotten II: The Strange Case of the Missing Russians

In the 2004 science fiction movie, “The Forgotten”, a planeload of children is kidnapped in midair by evil aliens. The aliens, in league with US intelligence agencies, make everyone forget the children ever existed. This works on all except for one mother, played by Julianne Moore, who desperately tries to find out what is happening. Now we switch to the sequel, The Strange Case of the Missing Russians. Try to remember, if you can, that there once were thirteen alleged Russian trolls and three Russian companies, headed by Concord Management and Consulting, LLC, that were indicted by the Mueller investigation team for conspiring to wage “information warfare” on the US presidential election in 2016.

Wait a minute, you might say. Aren’t those guys the same as the twelve Russian officials that Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein just announced have been indicted for hacking into Clinton campaign servers? Nope. It’s a confusion any low information casual observer (i.e., most of the US population) might have. In this hand we have thirteen Russian trolls, and poof, they’re gone. In the other hand, twelve Russian hackers magically appear in their place. What happened to the original group of indicted Russians and Russian companies? Something very embarrassing and potentially devastating to the Mueller team prosecutors. One of the accused fought back. Concord Management demanded their right to a “speedy trial” and their right to see the evidence against them via the discovery process. Totally unprepared for this aggressive defense (or any defense at all), the Mueller team tried several delaying courtroom tactics, finally dumping nearly two terabytes of untranslated Russian social media data on the defense as their “discovery” evidence. It would be interesting to know how the prosecution explained to the court exactly how untranslated Russian social media could possibly influence a US presidential election, but we probably never will. Mueller has added 4 assistant US Attorneys to handle the now-embarrassing case, and according to what Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post advises us, it seems that that Team Mueller seems to be cutting its exposure to ultimate humiliation. People familiar with the staffing decision said the new prosecutors are not joining Mueller's team, but rather are being added to the case so that they could someday take responsibility for it when the special counsel ceases operation. The trial was supposed to resume on July 9, 2018. What happened on July 9? Nobody seems to know. All of the media outlets and internet sources are silent. The trial has been forgotten. It’s easy to see why this is being kept quiet by the anti-Trump media. A prosecutorial defeat or dismissal would indicate extreme incompetence by the Mueller investigation team, possibly snowballing into calls from Congress to end the investigation. So now we turn our attention to the newly-indicted group of twelve Russian officers, intelligence agents, or “spies” (take your pick) who allegedly hacked into Democrat party servers. The timing of these indictments is truly a “magician’s trick”. The purpose of this misdirection of substituting a new group of patsies for the old forgotten ones is that they will almost certainly never show up for a trial, as opposed to the inconvenient appearance of the previous defendants. The new defendants can be proudly displayed as shining examples of the effectiveness and competence of the Mueller investigation, which will allow it to extend its existence into perpetuity. The Mueller team will never have to present their “evidence”, which appears to be even more questionable than the previous data dump of Russian garbage. As Sundance explains: The entire indictment…is based on the premise of the FBI conducting some -unexplained and unsubstantiated - form of forensic data-analysis to formulate their detailed conclusions. However, can anyone explain how this FBI forensic data-analysis was possible when the FBI was never allowed access to the DCCC, DNC and Clinton Campaign servers? Hmmm. Could be that aliens in league with US intelligence agencies performed the analysis. Or it could be just plain old dishonesty, corruption and/or incompetence within the Mueller/FBI/DOJ /CIA presidential coup cabal. But whatever corruption and incompetence may exist in the Great Russian Witch-Hunt, I’m confident our trustworthy media masters will make it soon be forgotten. Andrew Thomas blogs at http://darkangelpolitics.com