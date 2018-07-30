The FBI, Hillary's computers, and the Russians

Doesn’t anyone find it strange that the FBI indicted 12 Russians for hacking computers that the DNC and Hillary refused to let them see? James Comey , testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee said, “The bureau requested, but was denied direct access to the Democratic National Committee’s email servers and other hacked devices as part of its probe of Russian hacking.”

Part Two, “The Mystery”: If the FBI couldn’t get access to the computers, then how did they decide that the Russians were responsible for the hacking?

Hillary Clinton, either directly or indirectly, ordered her computers to be wiped clean and all her phones to be broken up. Clinton’s IT team for used the open source cleaning software BleachBit to wipe the computer systems "so even God couldn’t read them," according to South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy.

Part Three, “The Charge”: Somebody is lying to the American people.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that CNN confirmed the Hillary campaign staff destroyed campaign cell phones with hammers. The Washington Examiner said that a contractor for Clinton deleted subpoenaed emails and refused to answer the critical question from the FBI on what he did and why.

Part Four, “The Ultimate Question”:

Now the mystery takes us to the ultimate question: if the FBI never had access to the DNC or Hillary campaign computers or cell phones, how could the FBI identify the 12 Russians indicted just before the Summit?

One would think that to indict people for hacking a computer, they would have to prove it by working with the computers to find evidence of hacking and who did it. If there is no proof, then just saying so doesn’t make it true. The American people would like to see the facts.

Part Five, “The Twist”: The cops support the bad guys.

The Daily Caller reported that the FBI agreed to destroy Cheryl Mills’ laptop as part of an immunity deal. However, the FBI agents charged with the destruction, refused. There is no indication that the FBI or the Mueller investigation has done anything with the computer. What a fantastic twist that the supposed good guys can’t or won't see what is going on in front of them. There are 33,000 emails destroyed while under subpoena, yet nothing happens.

The vast computer system of the DNC is erased, and the FBI is told they can’t come in and see the data when they inquire about finding out what happened. What did the good guys say? Did they protest and demand to look at the computers? No. They just went on their way and ignored what had happened.

Here is the most significant twist of all. We will never know anything about the data that was hacked, because it was all destroyed. Nobody from the DNC, the Hillary Campaign, or the Obama White House has said that the information was false.

Part Six, “The Conclusion”:

To date there has been no evidence presented that the Russians hacked the DNC and the Clinton Campaign computers and then sent the data to anyone. There is no evidence that the Russians or any other government changed any vote during the voting process.

Many questions have yet to be asked about what role the Justice Department and the FBI played in this cover-up of wrongdoing.

The outcome of the midterm elections may change the direction of this investigation. If the Republicans not only keep the House, but also expand their control in the Senate, I see a change coming in the Justice Department. Look for Attorney General Sessions to resign and a new person taking over Justice and turning the investigation on its head.