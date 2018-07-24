So the great Singapore summit 'nothingburger'...has led to North Korea quietly dismantling its arsenal

Here were the kind of headlines going around, such as this one from Bloomberg:

Trump Gives Away the Store in Singapore

CNN weighed in the same way, calling it "analysis":

Kim had a great summit. And he didn't even need to give anything away

The Economist said:

Talks between America and North Korea might succeed – at a terrible price

The Washington Post, under its "Fact Checker" header, had this:

President Trump's exaggerated claims about the North Korea deal

There's just one little problem, though: It's come out now that Trump's reach-out to North Korea...is working. The Singapore summit was not just a success, but a huge success.

A North Korea-oriented think-tank, called 38 North, cited in this Reuters report, says the North Koreans really are dismantling their arsenal. Its Sohae satellite station, a key nuclear test site, is getting shut down.

In an important first step towards fulfilling a commitment made by Kim Jong Un at the June 12 Singapore Summit, new commercial satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station (North Korea's main satellite launch facility since 2012) indicates that the North has begun dismantling key facilities. Most notably, these include the rail-mounted processing building – where space launch vehicles are prepared before moving them to the launch pad – and the nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles. Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North's intercontinental ballistic missile program, these efforts represent a significant confidence building measure on the part of North Korea.

The report has everything – how they're unbolting the goods and propping them up on trains, frame-by-frame overhead photos of the dismantlement, auxiliary buildings coming down. This doesn't look like something that can be argued about. Take a look.

Which goes to show that President Trump, contrary to the claims of the left, is getting some serious results.

This means one thing: the left will ignore them. The press will be silent. Creative new ways to decry the achievement will come out. And the news will vanish as a one-day story, taking advantage of the fact that it's hard to prove a negative, or tout dodging a bullet that was aimed but not fired yet, but that's what happened.

But it won't go un-noted in the global dictator community. The mullahs of Iran will notice the dismantlement and conclude that North Korea really must consider President Trump credible and quite possibly be getting something good if it would do this in the wake of the Singapore summit. After all, Kim was the baddest of the badass of rogue leaders, and...well, now he's disarming after shaking hands with Trump. It makes more sense to dismantle and sue for peace than to wave the rockets?

Maybe they won't wave the rockets, either. And it's not just Iran. Might it also be in other nations' best interest to make a deal with Trump? The current reports say the mullahs won't, but things have a way of springing surprises in the age of Trump. The rest of the world isn't going to let this go unnoticed – other nations will adjust their calibrations based on Trump's success accordingly, and the U.S. is going to benefit as peace breaks out all over.

Just call him super-statesman, peaceniks.