An MSNBC analyst was 'nauseous' about the Trump-Putin meeting. Speaking of nausea...

Heads were exploding over at MSNBC following Monday's summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the 1:00 p.m. Eastern hour of MSNBC Live, the network's national security analyst and former Obama official Evelyn Farkas lambasted the President's performance as "despicable" and "outrageous," and called for "mass resignations" from the Republican Party.

Here's what's going on in the press in the wake of the Trump-Putin summit. NewsBusters has the score :

Such an attractive picture. So let me ask her something:

Was she nauseous when Obama said he would be flexible with Russia?

Nauseous when Hillary did the reset button with Russia?

Nauseous when Obama laughed at Mitt Romney back in 2012 when he said Putin and Russia were dangerous?

Nauseous when Obama reneged on commitment to put missile shields in Poland and the Czech Republic?

Nauseous when Obama called off the cyber-investigation against Russian hacking?

Nauseous when Hillary and Obama let the Russians buy 20% of U.S.-produced uranium?

Nauseous when Obama reneged on our commitment to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian invaders?

Nauseous when Obama refused to enforce his own red line threat in Syria?

Nauseous when the DNC wouldn't let the intelligence agencies or the Justice Department have access to the very hacked DNC computers?

Nauseous when intelligence agencies and the Justice Department blamed Russia for hacking without even examining the computers?

Nauseous that the DNC and Hillary would produce a fake dossier to get Trump?

Nauseous that the Justice Department used the fake dossier as an excuse to spy on political opponents?

Nauseous when the Obama administration unmasked people around Trump for their own political purposes?

Journalists are worthless, sycophantic puppet-stenographers, because they never gave a damn about whatever Obama and Hillary did.

