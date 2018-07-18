Smirking Strzok's weakness: Lisa Page

Peter Strzok was so busy remembering his lies when he testified in front of Congress that he forgot one important piece of information. His better half, Lisa Page, had not yet testified; she owed him absolutely nothing; and the two were never married! In other words, there is nothing that he can do to prevent her from testifying against him. As he sat in front of Congress with a pompous smirk on his face, Lisa Page was probably salivating – not for him, but for the treasure trove of information she had against Mr. Strzok, Mr. Comey, and some of the other "players" allegedly colluding against President Trump (then candidate Trump). Obviously, Ms. Page was well aware of where Mr. Strzok's testimony was false. As a seasoned attorney, she also knew that some of his lies would provide useful ammunition or bargaining chips for her down the road.

Throughout the course of his testimony, Mr. Strzok reflected a "can't touch me" attitude. He was pompous, caustic at times, and arrogantly smirking when answering certain questions. This led to the following heated exchange: "The disgrace is what this man has done to our justice system," Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, shouted over objections by Democrats. "I can't help but wonder, when I see you looking there with a little smirk, how many times did you look so innocent into your wife's eyes and lie to her about Lisa Page?" Despite Mr. Strzok's belief that he was untouchable and his unwillingness to cooperate, Mr. Strzok was well within reach, as Lisa Page, his former lover, had yet to speak to Congress and was well within her rights to testify against him and repudiate his testimony. To Mr. Strzok's dismay, Ms. Page can testify against him and recently indicated a willingness to do so. As a matter of fact, during her closed-door deposition and questioning, Ms. Page allegedly indicated that the anti-Trump texts between her and Peter Strzok mean "exactly what they say." This is in vast contrast to Mr. Strzok's testimony, where he claimed that the anti-Trump texts were an expression of "deep patriotism" and not evidence of bias. It is hard to imagine that Mr. Strzok did not think about this possibility before testifying in front of Congress. Did he possibly think that Ms. Page would risk her career and the rest of her life for the sake of a "fling"? Did he think she would protect him if she was offered immunity for information or testimony potentially implicating him and others? Mr. Strzok made a potentially major miscalculation. He believed that Lisa Page would stay quiet, back up his story, and risk everything to protect him. However, if recent reports are true, and Ms. Page agrees to spill the beans, the dominos may quickly fall. The first domino in line could well be Mr. Strzok. Mr. Hakim is a writer and a practicing attorney. His articles have been published in World Net Daily, American Thinker, the Sun-Sentinel, and other online publications. https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com

