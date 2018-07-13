Schumer: World will end if Kavanaugh is confirmed

In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block. His own writings make clear that he would rule against reproductive rights and freedoms, and that he would welcome challenges to the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act[.]

Every day, the Schumer Democrats reach a new low in dividing Americans and adding to the toxic political culture. Immediately after President Trump announced the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Senator Schumer, also known as "Crying Chuck" and "Lightweight Chuck," ran to the CNN and MSNBC cameras, the Democrats' official media, to rant :

Schumer had this speech prepared as soon as Justice Kennedy announced his retirement. Schumer just filled in the name of the nominee. He would have used the same rant for any nominee by President Trump.

Schumer is following the tradition of Senator Ted "Chappaquiddick" Kennedy, who passes as the moral leader of the Democratic Party. He attacked Judge Bork by saying that in Bork's America, there would be no place for women and blacks.

Chuck Schumer is a worthy successor to Ted Kennedy.

There is absolutely no danger of anyone losing health insurance because of Judge Kavanaugh.

President Trump has said he would deal with coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Further, before Obamacare, one could purchase policies with pre-existing coverage, or with coverage after a certain period of time. The cost was probably lower than the extra cost resulting from the doubling of health insurance premiums caused by Obamacare. Schumer knows this. The Democrats know this. The media know this. We have Medicaid for the poor, Medicare for those on Social Security and Social Security Disability, employer paid plans, self employed insurance plans, insurance for children (CHIP), and other plans.

The danger of losing health insurance comes from rising health insurance premiums caused by Obamacare, not by the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.

Health insurance premiums have risen significantly because of and since Obamacare. A report by HHS concluded that premiums have doubled under Obamacare.

But for John McCain's parting gift to the Democrats in voting against the repeal of Obamacare, we would not have this issue. McCain is proud that Obama called him to congratulate him for voting against repeal of Obamacare.

Schumer calls the killing of unborn children by the cute name "reproductive rights." There is nothing reproductive about killing an unborn. It is the destruction of life. Schumer and the rest of the leftists know that if Roe-Casey is overruled, then the issue of abortion returns to the states for each state to deal with. Most states will allow abortion up to certain weeks, such as 15 or 20 weeks after conception. Moreover, California and other states provide for the "right" of abortion in their state constitutions.

In 1973, Justice Blackmun discovered that penumbras and emanations from various articles of the Constitution created a constitutional right to kill the unborn, which supposed right nobody knew about from 1789 to 1973.

If you believe Chuck Schumer and the leftist Democrats, then life in the United States before 1973 was intolerable, and it will again be when Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed.

The leftist Democrats and media are obsessed with abortion, the killing of the unborn. Why?