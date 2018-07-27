Pelosi refers to 9/11 as an 'incident,' says GOP weaker on border than Dems

Ladies and gentlemen, the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Nancy "gaffe-a-day" Pelosi is becoming a regular contributor to American Thinker's storylines recently, but in our defense, we just can't help ourselves.

Washington Times:

"We have a responsibility to protect our borders. All of our borders," Mrs. Pelosi said. "Let's make no mistake about that. Democrats have been strong on that point. All of our borders. In fact, I said to some of you before, when we had the 9/11 incident and the commission was formed — and they made their recommendations – they made recommendations to protect America, but the Republicans would never take them up. And some of it was about our borders. The Republicans would never take them up."

The 9-11 terror attack was an "incident"? Just something that happened by accident, right? I suppose the terrorists who carried out the attack were "incidental" to the "incident."

Somehow, I don't think the families of the fallen would accept Pelosi's characterization of 9-11 as an "incident."

And (head slap) why did it never occur to me that the Democrats were stronger on border issues than Republicans? They are, indeed, "stronger" on allowing as many people to cross the border illegally as possible. And they are much "stronger" on refusing to enforce the law once the illegal aliens are caught.

They are certainly "stronger" on allowing criminal illegals to remain in the country via their support for sanctuary policies. So the Democrats being "stronger" on border issues and immigration enforcement is all a matter of perspective.

For those who don't think that Pelosi will be made speaker if the Democrats win the House in November, the case of Ohio congressional candidate Danny O'Connor is instructive.

Fox News:

Seven times in a row, Ohio Democratic congressional candidate Danny O'Connor responded to questions about whether he would support Nancy Pelosi for speaker by saying he wanted "new leadership" instead. Then he cracked. What if Democrats, during a speakership election on the House floor, needed him to vote for Pelosi to stop Republicans from keeping the speaker's gavel, the TV interviewer asked? "I would support whoever the Democrats put forward," O'Connor, the Democratic candidate in next month's special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District seat, told MSNBC's Chris Matthews on Tuesday night. Republicans seized on O'Connor's comments, saying it shows how the Democrat is telling swing voters he would vote against Pelosi for speaker – even though he'd support her if the party needed him for Pelosi to get 218 votes.

There aren't enough far-left progressives in the Democratic caucus to get one of their own elected. And establishment Democrats are badly split on who might replace Pelosi.

So almost by default, Pelosi will be voted in once again as speaker. If the GOP loses the House, at least we can be comforted by the fact that their leader will be endlessly supplying comedic material for which she can be mercilessly taunted.